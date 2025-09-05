Brod Dyke won eight ATP doubles titles between 1984 and 1990.

He also reached two singles finals in 1986. He ended his career with a peak singles ranking of No.35 in March 1986 and No.21 in doubles.

In November 2007 he started as the Head Tennis Coach at National Academy South Australia.

He completed Tennis Australia’s High Performance Coach Accreditation and was captain/coach of the boys’ 2008 and 2010 World Junior Tennis teams.