Positions held
President International Tennis Federation 1991-99
President Tennis Australia 1977-89
Council Tennis Australia 1965-89
Men’s Professional Tennis Council 1982-89
Women’s Professional Tennis Council 1983-85
Federation Cup Captain 1964-67
Australian Top 10 ranked player 1956-62
Brian Tobin has dedicated over 40 years of his life to tennis administration. President of Tennis Australia between 1977 and 1989, he presided over the Australian Open’s move from Kooyong to Melbourne Park. He succeeded Philippe Chatrier as President of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) from 1991 to 1999.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|94
|Born
|5 December 1930
|Birth place
|Perth, Western Australia
|Australian Tennis Hall Of Fame
|2004
|International Tennis Hall Of Fame
|2003