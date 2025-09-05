- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
Biography
- Drewett was the pin-up boy of Australian tennis in the 1980s
- The left-hander achieved a career-high singles ranking of No.34 in March 1984 and picked up two career titles: Cairo 1982 and South Orange 1983. He was a finalist on four other occasions: Adelaide 1981, Cleveland 1985, Newport 1988 and Seoul 1989
- In doubles, Drewett won seven titles and hit No.18 in November 1988. He played Davis Cup on one occasion – in 1980 at the Eastern zone semifinal against Japan in Hobart, winning the doubles rubber with Mark Edmondson
- Drewett was the boys’ singles champion of Australia in 1975 and 1977
- The former touring pro then became one of the game’s leading administrators.
- In 2001 he took on the role of Tournament Director of the ATP World Tour’s season-ending championships
- In 2006 he was charged with leading ATP operations in the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific
- He was named the ATP’s Executive Chairman and President in January 2012
- In January 2013 he announced that he would step aside from his role as ATP Executive Chairman and President after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease)
- Drewett passed away on 3 May 2013. He is survived by his wife Joanne and their four children, Jack, Ally, Joe and Tom.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Born
|19 July 1958
|Birth place
|Maclean, NSW