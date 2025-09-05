Known as “Nails”, Carmichael passed away in 2003 aged 63. The former carpenter spread his tennis expertise across generations of Australian players including Pat Rafter, Darren Cahill, Lleyton Hewitt and India’s Leander Paes.

A founding member of the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals), he reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon in singles, doubles and mixed in 1970, the same year he achieved a top 10 ranking in singles.

He was an Australian Open quarterfinalist in 1973, and an Australian Open doubles finalist in 1971 with Allan Stone.

In 1979, his last year on the circuit, he was a doubles semifinalist at Wimbledon and the US Open.

He worked for Tennis Australia and the Australian Institute of Sport, taking leading players overseas in teams.