Biography
Singles champion
Australian 1957, 1958
United States 1958
Wimbledon 1958
Doubles champion
Australian 1958
French 1957, 1958
United States 1957
Davis Cup
1957-58
Ashley Cooper was an attacking player with smooth ground strokes and poise at the net. In 1958 his only loss in the Grand Slams came in the semifinals at the French. He was only the sixth man to win three or more majors in a season. Melbourne-born but raised in Queensland, Cooper won back-to-back Australian titles in 1957 and 1958, and featured in Australia’s Davis Cup team in both years. In 1957 the Australians triumphed over the United States 3-2, but in 1958 the result was reversed, with the Americans defeating the Australians 3-2. In the Queen’s Birthday Honours List of 2007, Cooper was appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) for his service to tennis.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Born
|15 September 1936
|Birth place
|Melbourne, Victoria
|Australian Tennis Hall Of Fame
|1996
|International Tennis Hall Of Fame
|1991