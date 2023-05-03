Singles champion

Australian 1957, 1958

United States 1958

Wimbledon 1958

Doubles champion

Australian 1958

French 1957, 1958

United States 1957

Davis Cup

1957-58

Ashley Cooper was an attacking player with smooth ground strokes and poise at the net. In 1958 his only loss in the Grand Slams came in the semifinals at the French. He was only the sixth man to win three or more majors in a season. Melbourne-born but raised in Queensland, Cooper won back-to-back Australian titles in 1957 and 1958, and featured in Australia’s Davis Cup team in both years. In 1957 the Australians triumphed over the United States 3-2, but in 1958 the result was reversed, with the Americans defeating the Australians 3-2. In the Queen’s Birthday Honours List of 2007, Cooper was appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) for his service to tennis.