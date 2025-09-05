Anne Minter won USD$682,839 in prize money throughout her career; her singles ranking peaked at No.23 in July 1988.

She won four WTA singles titles: Taipei and Singapore in 1987, Puerto Rico in 1988, and Taipei in 1989.

Minter beat fourth seed Pam Shriver in the fourth round to become a quarterfinalist at Australian Open 1988, the year the tournament moved to the hard-court surface at Melbourne Park.

She twice reached the fourth round at Wimbledon, upsetting ninth seed Hana Mandlikova in the third round in 1988. Three times she reached the third round at the US Open (1984, 1988 and 1989); at Roland Garros her best result was a third-round finish in 1987.

In Fed Cup, she compiled a 20-6 win–loss record, helping Australia reach the final in 1984 where they lost to Czechoslovakia.