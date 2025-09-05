Florent made more than a million dollars on the ATP Tour, and this was largely due to his exploits on the doubles court.

He began playing tennis at the age of seven. He won three doubles titles (1999 and 1994 St. Poelten and Adelaide 1998) and was a finalist on 10 occasions.

He was a quarterfinalist with long-time partner Josh Eagle at Roland Garros in 1997.

As a junior, Florent won the 1988 Victorian Junior Singles title and was runner-up at the Australian Open Junior Championships in 1988.

Florent coached Mark Philippoussis in 2005 and was a presenter on the weekly TV tennis program, SLAM! Road to the Australian Open, which aired in 2004.

He was married to Rachel and they had two sons, Oliver (born 1998) and Jai (born 2001).

He later worked for Boutique Homes in Melbourne.