On Court
- began playing tennis at seven and turned pro in 2000
- consistently dominant on the domestic pro circuit; won two ATP Challenger titles and nine Futures in singles, and a further 10 Futures doubles titles.
- in 2007, had his best year in singles since turning pro, and consequently received a wildcard into the 2007 US Open, where he pushed second seed Rafael Nadal to four sets in the first round
- at Australian Open 2008, defeated world No.45 Albert Montanes in four sets to advance to the second round and achieve his best Grand Slam result
- following this result was selected in the Australian Davis Cup team for the first time, winning his only singles rubber against Tsung-Hua Yang of Chinese Taipei
- highest singles ranking was No.123 (August 2007) and in doubles No.149 (April 2003)
- since retiring, runs a tennis academy with good friend Damien Ward at the National Sports Club Lyneham, Canberra
Off Court
- played the role of Tom Cavendish in the movie Wimbledon
- married his partner, Jill, in June 2008
- has a son, named Robbie
Key statistics
|Age
|45
|Born
|26 April 1980
|Birth Place
|Boksburg, South Africa
|Plays
|Right-handed
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2008
|262
|2007
|158
|2006
|215
|2005
|244
|2004
|695
|2003
|250
|2002
|443
|2001
|400
|2000
|444