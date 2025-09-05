Biography

On Court

  • began playing tennis at seven and turned pro in 2000
  • consistently dominant on the domestic pro circuit; won two ATP Challenger titles and nine Futures in singles, and a further 10 Futures doubles titles.
  • in 2007, had his best year in singles since turning pro, and consequently received a wildcard into the 2007 US Open, where he pushed second seed Rafael Nadal to four sets in the first round
  • at Australian Open 2008, defeated world No.45 Albert Montanes in four sets to advance to the second round and achieve his best Grand Slam result
  • following this result was selected in the Australian Davis Cup team for the first time, winning his only singles rubber against Tsung-Hua Yang of Chinese Taipei
  • highest singles ranking was No.123 (August 2007) and in doubles No.149 (April 2003)
  • since retiring, runs a tennis academy with good friend Damien Ward at the National Sports Club Lyneham, Canberra

Off Court

  • played the role of Tom Cavendish in the movie Wimbledon
  • married his partner, Jill, in June 2008
  • has a son, named Robbie

Statistics

Key statistics

Age45
Born26 April 1980
Birth PlaceBoksburg, South Africa
PlaysRight-handed

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
2008262
2007158
2006215
2005244
2004695
2003250
2002443
2001400
2000444