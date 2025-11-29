AO 2026 Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-Off
Book your place in the first Grand Slam of the year with the Australian Open Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-Off, supported by the Chinese Tennis Association.
Chengdu, China
24 – 29 November 2025
Event details
The AO 2026 Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-Off (AWP) will see winning Singles and Doubles tennis players receive the Main Draw Wildcards for the 2026 Australian Open.
The AWP is open to all Nationals, except Australians, from the Asia-Pacific region with a World Ranking of 105+ for men and women.
The play-offs run in the last week of November with prize money on offer.
Join the AWP for a week of high-energy matches in magical Chengdu.
Dates:
Monday 24 November – Saturday 29 November 2025
Venue address:
Sichuan International Tennis Centre,
Chengdu, China