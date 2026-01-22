Player pathway
Grassroots to Grand Slam
Through ACT’s coaching, competitions and performance programs, we equip tennis players with the tools they need to grow into professionals.
The Player Development Pathway combines these opportunities that help players find the right environment to compete and improve. Local programs, tournaments and teams all connect into the national pathway, ultimately leading toward the professional game.
Because every tennis journey is different, the pathway is built to be flexible rather than strictly linear. It features three streams – Team, Tournament and Program – so players of all ages and skill levels can enter at a point that suits them. Recommended playing opportunities are guided by each player’s UTR Rating, ensuring a development path that’s tailored to their progress.
Find more details on the programs, tours and events that encompass the ACT Performance Pathway.
- Team
- Tournament
- Programs
Team-based pathway
What is it? Athletes participate in exciting team-based formats – nurturing the spirit of competition, peer learning and camaraderie while growing as players.
Why this pathway? Learn and build friendships among supportive cohorts that drive motivation and a sense of collaboration. Recommended for development during early stages of competitive tennis.
Experience
R1 – G3 CBR
Immerse
1* – 7 UTR Rating
Accelerate
1 – 11 UTR Rating
Perform
11+ UTR Rating
Tournament-based pathway
What is it? Progression through competitive play, provided by a range of local events such as the ACT state team and state-level events such as the De Minaur Junior Tour. Designed to hone athletes' skills, develop their resilience and provide measured exposure to tournament environments.
Why this pathway? Test technical, physical and mental readiness under pressure while bringing a sense of excitement in competitive play.
Experience
R1 – G3 CBR
Immerse
1* – 7 UTR Rating
Experience
1 – 11 UTR Rating
Experience
11+ UTR Rating
Program-based pathway
What is it? A holistic approach to the development of the player through a more structured coaching framework to expand their technical, physical and mental capacity.
Why this pathway? This is a long-term approach to growth and progression, building the athlete's competencies over time and the program is not limited to competition or team play.
Experience
R1 – G3 CBR
Immerse
1* – 7 UTR Rating
Accelerate
1 – 11 UTR Rating
Perform
11+ UTR Rating
Programs for your next steps
International team tournaments
The Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup are both team-based competitions where national teams compete against each other in a series of matches, emphasising national pride and team achievement over individual success.
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