Performance pathways in ACT

For ACT's next generation of pros. From local clubs to the global stage, discover opportunities to train, compete and take your game to the next level.
Ashleigh Simes prepares to return a volley

Player pathway

Grassroots to Grand Slam

Through ACT’s coaching, competitions and performance programs, we equip tennis players with the tools they need to grow into professionals.  

The Player Development Pathway combines these opportunities that help players find the right environment to compete and improve. Local programs, tournaments and teams all connect into the national pathway, ultimately leading toward the professional game. 

Because every tennis journey is different, the pathway is built to be flexible rather than strictly linear. It features three streams – Team, Tournament and Program – so players of all ages and skill levels can enter at a point that suits them. Recommended playing opportunities are guided by each player’s UTR Rating, ensuring a development path that’s tailored to their progress.

Find more details on the programs, tours and events that encompass the ACT Performance Pathway.

Team-based pathway

What is it? Athletes participate in exciting team-based formats – nurturing the spirit of competition, peer learning and camaraderie while growing as players. 

Why this pathway? Learn and build friendships among supportive cohorts that drive motivation and a sense of collaboration. Recommended for development during early stages of competitive tennis. 

Experience

R1 – G3 CBR

Red Ball Rally
Coloured Ball - just the balls

Immerse

1* – 7 UTR Rating

Junior Canberra Tennis League
Tennis Australia micro logo

Accelerate

1 – 11 UTR Rating

Adult Canberra Tennis League
Tennis Australia micro logo

Perform

11+ UTR Rating

Davis Cup
Davis Cup
Billie Jean King Cup
Billie Jean King Cup

Tournament-based pathway

What is it? Progression through competitive play, provided by a range of local events such as the ACT state team and state-level events such as the De Minaur Junior Tour. Designed to hone athletes' skills, develop their resilience and provide measured exposure to tournament environments.

Why this pathway? Test technical, physical and mental readiness under pressure while bringing a sense of excitement in competitive play.

Experience

R1 – G3 CBR

Coloured Ball Competitions
Coloured Ball - just the balls

Experience

1 – 11 UTR Rating

Junior Nationals
Junior Nationals Teams
World Tennis Tour Juniors
World Tennis Tour Junior brandmark

Program-based pathway

What is it? A holistic approach to the development of the player through a more structured coaching framework to expand their technical, physical and mental capacity. 

Why this pathway? This is a long-term approach to growth and progression, building the athlete's competencies over time and the program is not limited to competition or team play.

Immerse

1* – 7 UTR Rating

Super 10s
Super 10s

Perform

11+ UTR Rating

National Tennis Academy
Tennis Australia micro logo

Players with Disability pathways

See the pathways available to Players with Disability (PWD), which includes classifications, rankings and tournaments available for entry.

Choose your pathway
two female wheelchair tennis players hug after a game

International team tournaments

The Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup are both team-based competitions where national teams compete against each other in a series of matches, emphasising national pride and team achievement over individual success.

Billie Jean King Cup

Discover the Billie Jean King Cup – the most prestigious international team competition in tennis, formerly known as the Fed Cup.

Meet Team Australia Visit official site
Australian Billie Jean Cup team pose with flag at Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane

Davis Cup

Discover Davis Cup, in which Australia stands as one of the most successful nations in its tournament history. 

Meet Team Australia Visit official site
The Australian Davis Cup team celebrate after winning the qualifier against Sweden

Talent Hubs for performance

Backed by Tennis Australia’s expertise and vision, these hubs give Australia’s brightest young players access to high-performance coaching and tailored programs.

Explore Talent Hubs
October 3: Shawn Lyu in finals action during the Green Ball competition at Henley South Tennis Club in Adelaide on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/DAVID MARIUZ