Through ACT’s coaching, competitions and performance programs, we equip tennis players with the tools they need to grow into professionals.

The Player Development Pathway combines these opportunities that help players find the right environment to compete and improve. Local programs, tournaments and teams all connect into the national pathway, ultimately leading toward the professional game.

Because every tennis journey is different, the pathway is built to be flexible rather than strictly linear. It features three streams – Team, Tournament and Program – so players of all ages and skill levels can enter at a point that suits them. Recommended playing opportunities are guided by each player’s UTR Rating, ensuring a development path that’s tailored to their progress.

Find more details on the programs, tours and events that encompass the ACT Performance Pathway.