Ngunnawal Indigenous Tennis Carnival

Through this event, selected players will have the chance to represent the ACT & Region at the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival (NITC), held annually in Darwin.

The NITC is the pinnacle of the Indigenous tennis pathway and for some players, marks the beginning of their journey. Participants at NITC span across three streams of tennis to include beginner, intermediate and advanced-level competitions.

All of the tennis competitions being played across the event contributes points towards a state or territory’s total. The winning state/territory are awarded the coveted Ash Barty Cup.