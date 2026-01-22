Ngunnawal Indigenous Tennis Carnival
Celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture through sport, art and music.
Tennis ACT is proud to present the Ngunnawal Indigenous Tennis Carnival – a free, fun and inclusive event celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture through sport, art and music.
This yearly event is open to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people aged 10 to 18 from across the ACT and surrounding region. The carnival offers a fantastic opportunity to connect with community, experience tennis in a safe, welcoming space, and participate in a variety of engaging cultural and sporting activities.
What to expect
- Tennis coaching and games (no experience needed)
- Cultural activities and workshops
- Free lunch
- Open to all abilities and skill levels – it’s all about getting involved, having fun, and celebrating culture
- A chance to be selected to represent the ACT & Region at the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival in Darwin.
Pathway and progression
Through this event, selected players will have the chance to represent the ACT & Region at the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival (NITC), held annually in Darwin.
The NITC is the pinnacle of the Indigenous tennis pathway and for some players, marks the beginning of their journey. Participants at NITC span across three streams of tennis to include beginner, intermediate and advanced-level competitions.
All of the tennis competitions being played across the event contributes points towards a state or territory’s total. The winning state/territory are awarded the coveted Ash Barty Cup.
Event details
- When: Friday 5 June 2026
- Where: Tennis World Canberra – 3 Riggall Place, Lyneham ACT
- Cost: Free
- Who can attend: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students aged 10–18
- What to bring: Comfortable clothes, water bottle and hat.
How to register
To register your school or child for the Ngunnawal Indigenous Tennis Carnival, please fill out the RSVP form.
Contact
If you have any questions or need more information about the Ngunnawal Indigenous Tennis Carnival, get in touch with our team.