The Canberra Physio Clinic Junior Tennis Leagues
Canberra’s Junior Tennis Leagues are especially for players 18 and under to gain match experience within a fun, supportive team.
About the league
The Canberra Physio Clinic Junior Tennis Leagues introduce young players to the inter-club competition pathway – designed for those who want to start their competitive journey in a fun, friendly team environment.
Divided into three streams – Orange Ball, Green Ball and Yellow Ball – these leagues continue to support the growth of the Coloured Ball Competition pathway in ACT by helping players gain matchplay experience and improve their skills.
Orange Ball League
Launched in 2025, Orange Ball League is where players can start their competitive journey. Participants will represent their club in 4-player mixed teams, with competition supervisors onsite for each round to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for everyone.
Eligibility and league criteria
- Eligibility: 10/U players who must be coached in orange ball 1x per week.
- Age: Maximum age of 10 as at final day of competition.
- Washouts: The venue supervisor will let you know via text message if your match has been washed out the morning of your scheduled match. Please ensure that your email and phone number are on your profile.
- Season length: Orange ball seasons run for 8 rounds.
- Times: 8.30am Sundays – 60 minute timed format (20 minutes each match).
- Teams: 4-player unisex teams – each player will play 3 timed doubles matches.
Competition schedule and formats
|Season
|Autumn 2026
|Spring 2026
|First Day of Competition
|1 March
|23 August
|Last Day of Competition
|24 May
|1 November
|Entries Open
|12 Jan
|6 July
|Entries Close
|15 Feb
|2 August
|No Play Dates
|8 March, 5,12, 19 & 26 April
|27 Sep, 4 & 11 Oct
Green Ball League
A step up from orange ball, the Green Ball League is designed for older players with more match experience. Participants represent their club in 3-player mixed teams in a fun and competitive environment.
Eligibility and league criteria
- Eligibility: 12 and under players with a UTR Rating under 2.50 or a Green 1 or 2 Colour Ball Rating.
- Age: Maximum age of 12 as at final day of competition.
- Washouts: The venue supervisor will let you know via text message if your match has been washed out the morning of your scheduled match. Please ensure that your email and phone number are on your profile.
- Season length: Green ball seasons run for 8 rounds.
- Times: 3 timeslots – 8:30am, 10:30am and 12:30pm. Time slots may vary each week, and will be published online. 90 minute timed format (25 minutes each match).
- Teams: 3 player unisex teams – Each player shall play 1 singles match and 2 doubles matches.
Competition schedule and formats
|Season
|Autumn 2026
|Spring 2026
|First Day of Competition
|1 March
|23 August
|Last Day of Competition
|24 May
|1 November
|Entries Open
|12 Jan
|6 July
|Entries Close
|15 Feb
|2 August
|No Play Dates
|8 March, 5,12, 19 & 26 April
|27 Sep, 4 & 11 Oct
Yellow Ball League
Yellow Ball League is the next step in the junior inter-club competition pathway after green ball. The league is designed for players with competitive experience and keen for regular matchplay. Players will represent their club in 3-player mixed teams in a home and away structure.
Eligibility and league criteria
- Eligibility: Players aged 13-18 years. Players aged under 13 years must have a UTR Rating of 2.50+ OR a Green 3 Colour Ball Rating.
- Age: Maximum age of 18 as at final day of competition.
- Season length: Yellow ball seasons run for 10 weeks.
- Structure: Yellow ball league operates on a home and away format.
- Times: 2 timeslots (Sunday 8:30am & 11am). Times may vary each week, published on Match Centre. Each round takes about 2 hours to complete.
- Teams: 3-player unisex teams – Each player shall play 1 set of singles and 2 sets of doubles.
- Balls: Yellow (full compression) balls are used for all divisions.
Competition schedule and formats
|Season
|Autumn 2026
|Spring 2026
|First Day of Competition
|1 March
|23 August
|Last Day of Competition
|24 May
|1 November
|Entries Open
|12 Jan
|6 July
|Entries Close
|15 Feb
|2 August
|No Play Dates
|8 March, 5,12, 19 & 26 April
|27 Sep, 4 & 11 Oct
How to enter
Players need to be members of an affiliated Tennis ACT club to participate in these leagues. Entry is managed through local clubs and league coordinators. To register, please talk to your club coach about signing up as a team.
Players will also need a Competitive Player Profile (CPP) to participate. Players who wish to be reserves for this league also require a CPP, and to inform their club coach.
Resources
Before competing, it’s worth reviewing what’s expected of players, teams and organisers.
Draws and results
To view draws and enter results online, please visit Match Centre (once published).
Please note that draws will be released at least one week prior to the competition start date.
Learn more about how to use Match Centre.
Contact us
If you have any questions, please contact Tennis ACT Competitive Play team via our contact form or email: