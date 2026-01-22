Super 10s in ACT Region
Where ACT's under‑10 players take their first steps into the pathway – learning, competing and building friendships that last beyond the court.
About the program
Part of the ACT Player Pathway, Super 10s is designed for emerging 10-and-under players in the ACT – nurturing their skills, character and teamwork in a fun, supportive environment.
This national program supports young players through expert coaching, positive learning and the chance to connect with peers.
In the ACT, the pathway begins with Challenge Days, where selected players progress into competition seasons and gain regular opportunities to grow, compete and enjoy their tennis.
The new Super 10s in 2026
In 2026, the Super 10s program is evolving to better align with the national Green Ball competition ecosystem.
The new format is designed to complement – rather than compete with – the national green ball competition. This will create clearer goals for young players going through the pathway, where:
- Green ball events provide the primary competition platform
- Players benefit from high-quality training, learning environments and targeted match-play experiences that support – rather than duplicate – the competition calendar.
Super 10s will sit alongside a structured national green ball pathway, supporting smoother transitions and stronger alignment between training and competition:
- Green Ball State Series & Race: Greater Talent Team and State Head Coach presence at key green ball events, including State Series events, State Finals and Green Ball Nationals.
- Individualised tournament scheduling support: The Tennis Australia Talent Team can work collaboratively with families and private coaches to recommend a tailored tournament schedule for athletes, incorporating local, state and national events in a way that supports long-term development.
To strengthen development opportunities across the year, new Green Ball State Camps will be introduced along with State of Origin challenges against other states and their Super 10s players:
- Up to six Super 10s State Camps across Terms 1–3 (2026)
- Designed to progressively build toward Green Ball Nationals in November 2026 and the National Super 10s AO National Camp in January 2027
- State of Origin event (dates TBA).
Challenge Days (trial session)
A Challenge Day is the lead-up to upcoming Super 10s camps. These trials help increase a player’s chance of selection, particularly if they have insufficient competition exposure or results.
After a player registers their expression of interest to participate in Super 10s, anyone required to join a trial session will be contacted via email.
Participation guidelines
To be eligible for a Challenge Day, players must meet the following requirements and competencies:
- At least eight years old*
- Has played at least 12 recorded green ball matches over the past 12 months (JDS, RMS and/or CTL)
- Have a “Green 2” Universal Tennis Colour Ball Rating
- Can rally at least 10 shots up and down the middle of the court
- Competent at serving the ball in with at least a 50 per cent success rate
- Competent at hitting topspin forehand and backhands
- Is able to move the ball around the court with purpose
- Has a good attitude on court by showing respect to the game and their opponent.
If unsure, please speak with your child’s private coach to assess whether the players stage of development is appropriate.
* If a player is exceptionally advanced and under eight years old, you may request an exception from this rule by contacting the ACT Talent Development Manager, Nathan Price at [email protected].
2026 Super 10s camp dates
- Venue: Canberra Tennis Centre – 1 Riggall Place Lyneham, ACT 2602
- Term 1: 28 March
- Term 2: 23 May
- Term 3: 22 August
- State of Origin Challenge: TBA
Selection criteria
Invitations for the upcoming 2026 season will be given out to players based on the following data:
- Age: Born in December 2015, 2016 or 2017
- Results: From 2025/26 JDS, RMS and/or CTL events, Challenge Day Trials and/or the previous Super 10s season
- Rating: At least a “Green 2” Universal Tennis Coloured Ball Rating, Universal Tennis Rating with a 100 per cent reliability status
- Match play experience: At least 12 recorded green ball matches over the past 12 months (JDS, RMS or CTL)
- On-court qualities: Best effort, competitiveness, honesty, respect and sportsmanship.
How to register
If you are interested in potential selection for Super 10s Camps in Term 3, please register your interest below.
Applications close July 17th 2026.
Contact
For any enquiries or more information, please get in touch with ACT Talent Development Manager, Nathan Price: