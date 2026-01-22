Part of the ACT Player Pathway, Super 10s is designed for emerging 10-and-under players in the ACT – nurturing their skills, character and teamwork in a fun, supportive environment.

This national program supports young players through expert coaching, positive learning and the chance to connect with peers.

In the ACT, the pathway begins with Challenge Days, where selected players progress into competition seasons and gain regular opportunities to grow, compete and enjoy their tennis.