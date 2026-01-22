Tennis Australia’s School Partnership Program Agreement makes it easy for schools to bring tennis into their Health and Physical Education curriculum. Aligned with the Australian Curriculum, the program uses a Game Sense Approach (GSA) to keep students engaged through active, meaningful play while developing essential movement and game skills.

By joining the program, your school will become an official Partner School and commit to delivering tennis as part of your school program, in collaboration with Tennis Australia and an approved Program Partner (typically a local tennis club or coaching provider).