Become a partner school
Make tennis part of your school curriculum through our partnership program, connecting you with a local club or coach and resources for easy, engaging lessons.
What it is
Tennis Australia’s School Partnership Program Agreement makes it easy for schools to bring tennis into their Health and Physical Education curriculum. Aligned with the Australian Curriculum, the program uses a Game Sense Approach (GSA) to keep students engaged through active, meaningful play while developing essential movement and game skills.
By joining the program, your school will become an official Partner School and commit to delivering tennis as part of your school program, in collaboration with Tennis Australia and an approved Program Partner (typically a local tennis club or coaching provider).
Benefits
As a Partner School, you’ll receive:
- Free teacher professional development
- Strong links to local clubs and coaching providers
- Equipment replenishment gifts
- Access to discounted equipment
- Branding and official recognition as a TA program school
- Eligibility for awards (e.g. Newcombe School of the Year)
- Access to Tennis Australia resources and funding pathways.
1 Point Slam – in collaboration with Tennis ACT
Tennis ACT delivered a 1 Point Slam at schools in the region last year as part of a national initiative to identify and recruit representatives to compete at the 1 Point Slam event in Melbourne.
As a Partner School, schools receive full support from Tennis Australia to develop and deliver initiatives like this, creating pathways for student participation and progression.
Gala Days
Partner Schools are invited to take part in Regional Gala Days, delivered as part of the development pathway for students to engage in tennis throughout primary school, delivered by Tennis ACT, in conjunction with School Sport ACT,
These competitions are open to grades 3 and 4 students and use modified equipment, numeric scoring, and mixed-gender teams, creating an inclusive and engaging introduction to competitive tennis. The program progresses from Regional Gala Days to the ACT & Region Final, with the winning team earning the opportunity to represent the ACT at the Todd Woodbridge Cup in Sydney.
For older students, the Wally Masur Cup is incorporated into the Tennis Hot Shots junior pathway, providing competitive opportunities for years 5 and 6 students.
As part of the Partnership School Program, Tennis ACT delivers these gala days and competitions free of entry for ACT schools, with full support provided by Tennis Australia to develop and deliver these initiatives.
How to apply
To apply your school for the Partnership Program, get in touch with the Tennis Australia team by submitting the form below:
Contact us
Get in touch with us for more information about the program: