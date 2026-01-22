Meet the team

Meet Tennis ACT's Board and staff – the people shaping tennis across Canberra and the region.
Board
Staff
Tennis ACT board
President
Ben Fuller
Ben is a partner at Minter Ellison and brings strength in construction, property, planning and environmental law. Ben is also a member of the Tennis Australia National Governance Working Group.
Directors
Adam Bartlett
Adam is a key member of the Integrity Committee and has compiled detailed research on the Redress. Adam is also the current President of Yarralumla Tennis Club.
Ann Landrigan
Ann is the Chair of the Finance, Risk and Audit Committee (FRAC) and assists navigating the organisation through financial and risk management. Ann was previously the President of Turner Tennis Club.
Jackie Bilston
Jackie is a business leader in consulting as Board Chair and Executive Director at Conscia. She has been a Tennis ACT director since November 2023.
Jo Metcalfe
Jo has more than 20 years of experience in professional services management, and is General Manager, Technical Services at GHD and Managing Director of GHD Foundation.
Phil Trenbath
Phil is an experienced Account Director providing marketing, growth and innovation strategies across a broad range of sectors. He's currently Partner/Account Director at The Mark Agency.
Simon Plummer
Simon has been a Director since August 2017 and has brought his significant financial and business experience to Tennis ACT over a number of years, including during the COVID-19 crisis.
Wendy Grant
Wendy has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to her local community and to tennis, having been a player, committee member and club president. Wendy was awarded Queanbeyan Citizen of the Year in 2025.
Secretary
Mark La Brooy
Mark has always been involved with tennis. A local Canberran, he previously worked with Tennis Australia as the National Field Implementation Manager, and in the Tennis ACT team as Regional Tennis Manager ACT/NSW. He's been Tennis ACT chief executive since 2023.