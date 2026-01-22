Meet the team

Meet Tennis ACT's Board and staff – the people shaping tennis across Canberra and the region.

Tennis ACT board

President

Ben Fuller

Ben is a partner at Minter Ellison and brings strength in construction, property, planning and environmental law. Ben is also a member of the Tennis Australia National Governance Working Group.

Directors

Adam Bartlett

Adam is a key member of the Integrity Committee and has compiled detailed research on the Redress. Adam is also the current President of Yarralumla Tennis Club.

Ann Landrigan

Ann is the Chair of the Finance, Risk and Audit Committee (FRAC) and assists navigating the organisation through financial and risk management. Ann was previously the President of Turner Tennis Club.

Jackie Bilston

Jackie is a business leader in consulting as Board Chair and Executive Director at Conscia. She has been a Tennis ACT director since November 2023.

Jo Metcalfe

Jo has more than 20 years of experience in professional services management, and is General Manager, Technical Services at GHD and Managing Director of GHD Foundation.

Phil Trenbath

Phil is an experienced Account Director providing marketing, growth and innovation strategies across a broad range of sectors. He's currently Partner/Account Director at The Mark Agency.

Simon Plummer

Simon has been a Director since August 2017 and has brought his significant financial and business experience to Tennis ACT over a number of years, including during the COVID-19 crisis.

Wendy Grant

Wendy has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to her local community and to tennis, having been a player, committee member and club president. Wendy was awarded Queanbeyan Citizen of the Year in 2025.

Secretary

Mark La Brooy

Mark has always been involved with tennis. A local Canberran, he previously worked with Tennis Australia as the National Field Implementation Manager, and in the Tennis ACT team as Regional Tennis Manager ACT/NSW. He's been Tennis ACT chief executive since 2023.

Tennis ACT staff

Mark La Brooy

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]
Mark La Brooy

Abigail Mackay

Junior Pathways Coordinator

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Abigail Mackay

Brittany Hughes

Head of Tennis

[email protected]
Brittany Hughes

Esther Lynch

Women and Girls Coordinator – ACT

[email protected]
Esther Lynch

Hanna Wilson

Coach Education Specialist – ACT

[email protected]
Hanna Wilson

Harrison Frater

Club Development Officer

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Harrison Frater

Laura Blundell

Business Operations and Inclusion Lead

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Laura Blundell

Mike Rethman

Manager – Facilities and Planning

[email protected]
Mike Rethman

Nathan Price

Talent Development Manager – Canberra

[email protected]
Nathan Price

Penny Nowlan

Head of Marketing, Events & Commercial

[email protected]
Penny Nolan

Skye Davis

Competitive Play Lead

[email protected]
Skye Davis

Sunny Singh

Volunteer Coordinator

[email protected]
Sunny Singh

Tom George

National Development Head Coach – Canberra

[email protected]
Tom George

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Tennis ACT staff at participation event