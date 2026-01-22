Volunteer with Tennis ACT

We are excited to share that expressions of interest are now open for the 2027 Workday Canberra International Ballkid and Volunteer roles. Join our team of amazing volunteers at the Workday Canberra International and go behind the scenes to help us deliver truly memorable moments for the world’s best players and their fans.

The 2027 Workday Canberra International will be held in early January, 2027 (dates TBC).