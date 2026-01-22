Volunteer with Tennis ACT
Behind every match are the people who make it happen. No matter your skills or experience, there’s a place for you in our tennis family.
Start your volunteer journey
Volunteers are the backbone of our sport, from grassroots tennis through to our elite level, international tournaments. As well as giving back to the community, a volunteer role provides valuable sporting and events industry experience, perks throughout the events, and you’ll meet an exceptional group of like-minded volunteers.
Pathways to get involved
2027 Workday Canberra International
We are excited to share that expressions of interest are now open for the 2027 Workday Canberra International Ballkid and Volunteer roles. Join our team of amazing volunteers at the Workday Canberra International and go behind the scenes to help us deliver truly memorable moments for the world’s best players and their fans.
The 2027 Workday Canberra International will be held in early January, 2027 (dates TBC).
Court Leaders Program
Ready to kickstart your sports career with real on-court experience? The Court Leaders Program gives university students hands-on experience in community sport, leadership and event operations right at the heart of junior tennis. It’s a flexible, practical volunteer opportunity designed to enhance your resume, build confidence and introduce you to the real day-to-day of sport delivery.
Coming soon to 2026, with EOI registrations now available.
Ballkids
Ballkids play an integral role in ensuring that tennis tournaments run smoothly. Throughout the Summer of Tennis, each Ballkid is a focal part of every game. Whether you’re a seasoned tennis player or just a fan of the game, being a Ballkid is open to everyone. We provide all the training needed, and no prior experience is required.
To find out more and have a go, come along to one of the future trials. The team will be there to take you through the basics and answer any questions you may have! Expressions of interest are open for boys and girls aged 11 to 16 years.
Internships
Coming soon in 2026, applications for internships (including role descriptions) will be available here.
Why volunteer
Volunteering isn’t just about giving your time – it’s about being part of ACT's tennis family.
Inclusion and diversity
Volunteering is for everyone. Tennis ACT is committed to creating welcoming clubs and events across the state – supporting women and girls, regional communities, and people from all backgrounds to be part of our tennis family.
Benefits of volunteering
Volunteering in ACT clubs and events offers more than just giving back:
- Support your local club: from community events to tournaments, every role strengthens community.
- Learn new skills: from scoring to event logistics, volunteers gain confidence and experience.
- Be part of memorable events: from local tournaments to the Canberra International, volunteers help deliver world-class tennis in ACT.
- Build friendships: connect with people across your region who share a love of the game.
Frequently asked questions
Yes, this is a requirement to volunteer with Tennis ACT – ensuring a safe, supportive environment for everyone involved. You can apply for a WWVP online through the ACT Government website.
Absolutely not! We love tennis fans, but experience within the sport is not necessary to volunteer.
While time commitments may vary, volunteer roles have flexibility and can be scheduled around your timings. Speak to your supervisor about your options.
Of course, we’ll make sure you have all you need to know (and more) before you start.
Ask about volunteering
If you would like more information or have any questions around volunteering within Tennis ACT, please email [email protected].