Junior Development Series ACT
Build match-play experience in the ACT’s most popular junior tournament series, designed for young players growing their competitive tennis journey.
About the series
The Junior Development Series (JDS) ACT is a group of tournaments for beginner to intermediate players. These tournaments are designed to give young players their first experience in playing a series of tournaments throughout the year.
If you're looking to step up from Red Bally Rally and sharpen your game, the JDS is the perfect place to start.
Format
- Age divisions: 10/U (Orange Ball), 12/U (Green Ball), 12/U (Yellow Ball) and 18/U (Yellow Ball) age groups
- Round robin matches
- Singles and doubles formats
- Modified scoring may apply depending on event level
- Events can run up to three days (typically over weekends).
Pathway progression
The JDS sits at the heart of ACT’s junior pathway. It bridges the gap between beginner match play and high-level tours such as the De Minaur Junior Tour and the 16U Australian Junior Tour.
Players gain valuable experience, improve their Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) and develop the competitive habits that support long-term growth.
Learn more about the ACT Player Pathway.
2026 calendar
|Date
|Tournament
|Entries close
|Contact
|Phone
|7-8 Feb
|JDS Noel Murray Cup
|28 Jan
|Craig Bernard
|0423416703
|[email protected]
|14-15 Feb
|JDS Melba
|4 Feb
|Sarina Kang
|0403306454
|[email protected]
|21-22 Feb
|JDS Tennis World Canberra #1
|11 Feb
|Gonzalo Lopez Cervino
|1300836647
|[email protected]
|18-19 April
|JDS South Canberra
|8 April
|Robert Jamieson
|0432118204
|[email protected]
|18-19 July
|JDS Tennis World Canberra #2
|8 July
|Gonzalo Lopez Cervino
|1300836647
|[email protected]
|1-2 August
|JDS Weston Creek
|22 July
|Robert Jamieson
|0432118204
|[email protected]
|7-9 August
|JDS Forrest
|28 July
|Andrew Bulley
|0418295255
|[email protected]
|15-16 August
|JDS North Woden
|5 August
|Frank Calabria
|0438258624
|[email protected]
|9-11 October
|JDS Kippax
|29 Sep
|Eliza Swiderski
|0422115293
|[email protected]
How to enter
- Entry is open to players aged 10 to 18 years old with a Competitive Player Profile (CPP) and Universal Tennis Rating (UTR).
- Register via the Competitive Play Calendar.
What to bring
Racquet, water bottle, sunscreen, hat, snacks and tennis attire. Arrive 30+ minutes early for check-in and warm-up.
Rules and player guidelines
All ACT JDS events follow Tennis Australia’s match rules and code of conduct. Players are expected to show respect, sportsmanship and effort.
View national rules and guidelines.
Champion of Champions – Invitational Event
The 2026 ACT Champion of Champions is an invitational event for selected junior players. Players will be invited to ACT Champion of Champions if they:
- are the winner of a pool of a JDS tournament and
- have played a minimum of 3 tournaments.
Note: Players can enter the Champion of Champions Age Division that they are eligible for as at 1 November 2026, regardless of which Age Division they qualified in.
Event details
- When: 28 November 2026
- Where: Canberra Tennis Centre.