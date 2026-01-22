Junior Development Series ACT

Build match-play experience in the ACT’s most popular junior tournament series, designed for young players growing their competitive tennis journey.

Young player awaits serve during Junior Development Series match

About the series

The Junior Development Series (JDS) ACT is a group of tournaments for beginner to intermediate players. These tournaments are designed to give young players their first experience in playing a series of tournaments throughout the year.

If you're looking to step up from Red Bally Rally and sharpen your game, the JDS is the perfect place to start.

Format

  • Age divisions: 10/U (Orange Ball), 12/U (Green Ball), 12/U (Yellow Ball) and 18/U (Yellow Ball) age groups
  • Round robin matches
  • Singles and doubles formats
  • Modified scoring may apply depending on event level
  • Events can run up to three days (typically over weekends).

Pathway progression

The JDS sits at the heart of ACT’s junior pathway. It bridges the gap between beginner match play and high-level tours such as the De Minaur Junior Tour and the 16U Australian Junior Tour

Players gain valuable experience, improve their Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) and develop the competitive habits that support long-term growth.

Learn more about the ACT Player Pathway.

2026 calendar

Date Tournament Entries close Contact Phone Email
7-8 Feb JDS Noel Murray Cup 28 Jan Craig Bernard 0423416703 [email protected]
14-15 Feb JDS Melba 4 Feb Sarina Kang 0403306454 [email protected]
21-22 Feb JDS Tennis World Canberra #1 11 Feb Gonzalo Lopez Cervino 1300836647 [email protected]
18-19 April JDS South Canberra 8 April Robert Jamieson 0432118204 [email protected]
18-19 July JDS Tennis World Canberra #2 8 July Gonzalo Lopez Cervino 1300836647 [email protected]
1-2 August JDS Weston Creek 22 July Robert Jamieson 0432118204 [email protected]
7-9 August JDS Forrest 28 July Andrew Bulley 0418295255 [email protected]
15-16 August JDS North Woden 5 August Frank Calabria 0438258624  [email protected]
9-11 October JDS Kippax 29 Sep Eliza Swiderski 0422115293 [email protected]

How to enter

What to bring

Racquet, water bottle, sunscreen, hat, snacks and tennis attire. Arrive 30+ minutes early for check-in and warm-up.

Rules and player guidelines

All ACT JDS events follow Tennis Australia’s match rules and code of conduct. Players are expected to show respect, sportsmanship and effort.

 View national rules and guidelines.

Champion of Champions – Invitational Event

The 2026 ACT Champion of Champions is an invitational event for selected junior players. Players will be invited to ACT Champion of Champions if they:

  • are the winner of a pool of a JDS tournament and
  • have played a minimum of 3 tournaments.

Note: Players can enter the Champion of Champions Age Division that they are eligible for as at 1 November 2026, regardless of which Age Division they qualified in.

Event details 

  • When: 28 November 2026
  • Where: Canberra Tennis Centre.

Practise on court or with a coach

Get match ready for your next league game at one of the clubs across the territory.

Book a court Find a coach
Courts at Tennis World Canberra Tennis Centre