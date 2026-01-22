Beach tennis in ACT
Discover beach tennis in Canberra through casual play or structured matches in our social leagues. All skill levels welcome – gear provided.
Looking for a sport that feels like a holiday? Beach tennis combines the speed of tennis with the sun and sand of beach volleyball. It’s fast-paced, easy to learn, and most importantly, incredibly social.
Whether you want to dive into a social league or just have a hit with friends, we have great venues in Canberra to get your feet in the sand.
If you’re looking for a structured way to play and meet new people, our social leagues at the Lyneham Beach Volleyball Courts are for you. These leagues run several times throughout the year and are open to everyone – from complete beginners to seasoned pros.
- What to expect: A fun, music-filled atmosphere with organised matches played over several weeks.
- Who can play: Open to the public of all ages and abilities.
- When: Leagues run seasonally, with new dates announced throughout the year.
Ready to jump in?
Check out the latest season dates and register your spot:
Casual play – Canberra Olympic Pool
Want to play on your own schedule? The Canberra Olympic Pool has recently launched two brand-new beach tennis courts, perfect for a casual hit with friends or family.
This is the ultimate low-barrier way to try the sport – all equipment provided!
- The courts: Two dedicated sand courts available for use. Simply pay the entry fee to access facilities and use the courts.
- Equipment: Don't have a paddle? The venue provides free equipment for you to use during your session. Talk to the front desk on your arrival.
Have more questions?
Visit the Canberra Olympic Pool website for more information about opening hours and accessibility to the venue.
Contact us
If you want to learn more about getting involved in beach tennis, reach out to the Tennis ACT team at:
Social Leagues – ACT Beach Volleyball Courts