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Celebrating ACT's finest
The Tennis ACT Awards is our annual celebration of excellence across the sport. From elite athletes to grassroots volunteers, these awards honour the individuals and organisations who contribute to the growth, strength and spirit of tennis in our state.
Each year, the event brings together the tennis community for an evening of recognition, connection and celebration – showcasing the achievements of players, coaches, clubs, officials, schools and volunteers.
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Honour roll
Tennis is at the heart of our proud sporting history. The Honour Roll is our way to say thank you to the players, coaches, clubs, schools, officials, and volunteers who have shaped our game and inspired generations across the state.
Each year, new names are added – from grassroots champions to elite athletes – reflecting the passion, pride, and community spirit that make tennis thrive in the ACT.
Winners of ACT categories often go on to be recognised nationally at the Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards, ensuring that local excellence is celebrated on the biggest stage.
The Tennis ACT Awards also announces the year’s inductee into the Walk of Fame.
Learn more about the Walk of Fame.
Honourees by year
|Category
|Winner
|Athlete of the Year
|Ashliegh Simes
|Coaching Excellence – Club
|Owen Peemoeller
|Coaching Excellence – Development
|Frank Calabria
|Coaching Excellence – Performance
|Monique Adamczak
|Coaching Excellence – Assistant
|Jack Lockley
|ACT Adult Club Player of the Year
|Nathan Franklin
|ACT Junior Club Player of the Year
|Logan Wicks
|Junior Athlete of the Year – Male
|Ewan Duff
|Junior Athlete of the Year – Female
|Piyushi Bandara
|Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability
|Matthew Leggett
|Most Outstanding 30+ Tennis Master
|Ros Balodis
|Excellence in Officiating
|Liam Saadat
|Most Outstanding Tennis Club or Venue
|Queanbeyan Park Tennis Club
|Volunteer Achievement Award
|Johnny Swientek
|Most Outstanding Inclusion Initiative
|Pink Tennis
|Most Outstanding School
|Holy Trinity Primary School
|Category
|Winner
|Athlete of the Year
|Ashliegh Simes
|Coaching Excellence – Club
|Robert Jamieson
|Coaching Excellence – Development
|Andrew Bulley
|Coaching Excellence – Performance
|Monique Adamczak
|Coaching Excellence – Assistant
|Jonothan Robson
|ACT Adult Club Player of the Year
|Nathan Franklin
|ACT Junior Club Player of the Year
|Alex Bale
|Junior Athlete of the Year – Male
|Tommy Camus
|Junior Athlete of the Year – Female
|Aliyah Dwyer
|Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability
|Isabel Cairns
|Most Outstanding 30+ Tennis Master
|Pat Maloney
|Excellence in Officiating
|Caityln Lewis
|Most Outstanding Tennis Club or Venue
|Melba Tennis Club**
|Volunteer Achievement Award
|Jillian Mitchell
|Most Outstanding Inclusion Initiative
|Marymead CatholicCare – Neurodiversity Come & Try Day
|Most Outstanding School
|Holy Trinity Primary School**
|Category
|Winner
|Coaching Excellence – Club
|Sandy Moore
|Most Outstanding School
|Red Hill Primary School
|Most Outstanding Inclusion Initiative
|Marymead CatholicCare – Neurodiversity Come & Try Day
|Excellence in Officiating
|John Blom
|Most Outstanding 30+ Tennis Senior
|Ros Balodis**
|Most Outstanding Tennis Club
|Melba Tennis Club
|Volunteer Achievement Award
|Narelle Sykes
|ACT Adult Club Player of the Year
|Daniel Green
|ACT Junior Club Player of the Year
|Rayan Kheradpezhouh
|Coaching Excellence – Development
|Myles Emery
|Coaching Excellence – Performance
|Alun Jones
|Junior Athlete of the Year – Male
|Charlie Camus**
|Junior Athlete of the Year – Female
|Alisha Kumar
|ACT Player of the Year
|Nick Kyrgios
|Category
|Winner
|Coaching Excellence – Club
|Owen Peemoeller
|Most Outstanding School
|Mother Teresa Primary
|Most Outstanding Inclusion Initiative
|Manuka Tennis Club
|Excellence in Officiating
|Ammad Shamsi
|Most Outstanding 30+ Tennis Senior
|Graham Smith
|Most Outstanding Tennis Club
|Manuka Tennis Club
|Volunteer Achievement Award
|Paul Trezise
|ACT Adult Club Player of the Year
|Tui Allison
|ACT Junior Club Player of the Year
|Jackson Roberts
|Coaching Excellence – Development
|Nathan Price
|Coaching Excellence – Performance
|Alun Jones
|Junior Athlete of the Year – Male
|Charlie Camus
|Junior Athlete of the Year – Female
|Wambui Taylor
|ACT Player of the Year
|Nick Kyrgios
|Category
|Winner
|Coaching Excellence – Club
|Robert Jamieson
|Most Outstanding School
|Mother Teresa Primary
|Most Outstanding Inclusion Initiative
|Pink Tennis
|Excellence in Officiating
|John Blom
|Most Outstanding 35+ Tennis Senior
|Sue Willis**
|Most Outstanding Tennis Club
|The Pines Tennis Club
|Volunteer Achievement Award
|Terry Walker
|ACT Adult Club Player of the Year
|Sue Willis
|ACT Junior Club Player of the Year
|Wambui Taylor
|Coaching Excellence – Development
|Nathan Price
|Coaching Excellence – Performance
|Alun Jones
|Junior Athlete of the Year – Male
|Charlie Camus
|Junior Athlete of the Year – Female
|Annerly Poulos
|Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability
|Special Olympics Greater Canberra Club
|ACT Player of the Year
|Nick Kyrgios
|Category
|Winner
|Volunteer Achievement Award
|Janet Bruce
|Category
|Winner
|Coaching Excellence – High Performance
|Todd Larkham
|Coaching Excellence – Talent Development
|Nathan Price
|Coaching Excellence – Club
|Frank Calabria
|Most Outstanding 35+ Tennis Senior
|Pat Moloney**
|Excellence in Officiating
|John Blom
|Most Outstanding School
|Giralang Primary School
|Most Outstanding Inclusive Initiative
|North Woden Wheelchair Program
|Junior Club Player of the Year *
|Annika Wise
|Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability
|Matthew Leggett
|Junior Athlete of the Year – Female
|Annerly Poulos
|Junior Athlete of the Year -Male
|Charlie Camus
|ACT Player of the Year*
|Nick Kyrgios
|Volunteer Achievement Award
|Geoff Wood
|Most Outstanding Tennis Club
|Queanbeyan Park Tennis Club**
|Category
|Winner
|Coaching Excellence – High Performance
|Todd Larkham
|Coaching Excellence – Talent Development
|Nathan Price
|Coaching Excellence – Club
|Nelson Parker
|Most Outstanding 35+ Tennis Senior
|Ros Balodis
|Excellence in Officiating
|John Blom
|Most Outstanding School
|Canberra High School
|Most Outstanding Inclusive Initiative
|North Woden Wheelchair Program
|Junior Club Player of the Year *
|Abby Wigney
|Adult Club Player of the Year *
|Tony Winston
|Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability
|Matthew Leggett
|Junior Athlete of the Year – Female
|Annerly Poulos
|Junior Athlete of the Year – Male
|Charlie Camus
|ACT Player of the Year*
|Nick Kyrgios
|Volunteer Achievement Award
|Graham Hamilton
|Most Outstanding Tennis Club
|North Woden Tennis Club
|Category
|Winner
|Coaching Excellence – High Performance
|Todd Larkham
|Coaching Excellence – Talent Development
|Nathan Price
|Coaching Excellence – Club
|Frank Calabria
|Most Outstanding 35+ Tennis Senior
|Ros Balodis**
|Excellence in Officiating
|Emma Walter
|Most Outstanding School
|Giralang Primary School
|Junior Club Player of the Year *
|Guy Sancataldo
|Adult Club Player of the Year *
|Danny Green
|Junior Athlete of the Year – Female
|Annerly Poulos
|Junior Athlete of the Year -Male
|Jamieson Nathan
|ACT Player of the Year *
|Nick Kyrgios
|Volunteer Achievement Award
|Peter Breugelmans
|Most Outstanding Tennis Club
|Melba Tennis Club
|Category
|Winner
|Coaching Excellence – High Performance
|Todd Larkham
|Coaching Excellence – Talent Development
|Brett Lennard
|Coaching Excellence – Club
|Owen Peemoeller
|Most Outstanding 35+ Tennis Senior
|Ros Balodis
|Excellence in Officiating
|Lynette Hinds
|Most Outstanding School
|Canberra Grammar School (Primary)
|Junior Club Player of the Year *
|Guy Sancataldo
|Adult Club Player of the Year *
|Grant Woodbridge
|Junior Athlete of the Year – Female
|Kaitlin Staines
|Junior Athlete of the Year -Male
|Dimitri Morogiannis
|ACT Player of the Year *
|Alison Bai
|Volunteer Achievement Award
|Carolyn Paris
|Most Outstanding Tennis Club
|Melba Tennis Club
|Category
|Winner
|Coaching Excellence – ANZ Tennis Hot Shots
|Robert Jamieson
|Coaching Excellence – Club
|Mark Walton
|Coaching Excellence – High Performance
|Todd Larkham
|Junior Club Player of the Year
|Charlie Camus
|Adult Club Player of the Year
|Tim Harris
|Junior High Performance Player of the Year
|Annerly Poulos
|High Performance Player of the Year
|Nick Kyrgios
|35+ Tennis Seniors Player of the Year
|Narelle Raftery
|Most Outstanding Tennis Club
|Melba Tennis Club
|Volunteer Achievement Award
|Gary Cameron
|Official of the Year
|Emma Walter
|Category
|Winner
|High Performance Coach of the Year
|Todd Larkham
|ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Coach of the Year
|Owen Peemoeller
|Club Coach of the Year
|Owen Peemoeller
|Cardio Tennis Coach of the Year
|Kristine Price
|Junior Club Player of the Year
|Leah Williamson
|Junior High Performance Player of the Year
|Dimitri Morogiannis
|Adult Club Player of the Year
|Pauline Downes
|35+ Senior Player of the Year
|Ros Balodis**
|Tennis Club of the Year
|North Woden Tennis Club
|Official of the Year
|Lyn Hinds
|Volunteer of the Year
|Sue Cowie
|Player of the Year
|Nick Kyrgios
|Volunteer Recognition Award
|Brian Thorpe
|Category
|Winner
|Coaching Excellence – MLC Tennis Hot Shots
|Nathan Price
|Coaching Excellence – Club
|Brett Lennard
|Coaching Excellence – High Performance
|Alun Jones
|Cardio Tennis Coach of the Year
|Kristine Price
|Junior Club Player of the Year
|Dominic Ferraris
|Adult Club Player of the Year
|May Howard
|Junior High Performance Player of the Year
|Annerly Poulos
|35+ Tennis Seniors Player of the Year
|Graham Smith
|Most Outstanding Tennis Club
|Melba Tennis Club
|Volunteer Achievement Award
|Sue Cowie
|Official of the Year
|Myles Emery
|Volunteer Recognition Award
|Stephanie Bartlett and Thelma McClymont
|Category
|Winner
|Coaching Excellence – MLC Tennis Hot Shots
|Frank Calabria
|Coaching Excellence – Club
|Owen Peemoeller
|Coaching Excellence – High Performance
|Todd Larkham
|Cardio Tennis Coach of the Year
|Kristine Price
|Junior Club Player of the Year
|Adam Bradley
|Adult Club Player of the Year
|Tony Winston
|Junior High Performance Player of the Year
|Nick Kyrgios
|35+ Tennis Seniors Player of the Year
|Ros Balodis
|Most Outstanding Tennis Club
|Melba Tennis Club
|Volunteer Achievement Award
|Jean Penny
|Official of the Year
|Emma Walter
*ACT award category only, not an applicable category for Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards nomination.
**Honourees who went on to win the Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards in their relevant categories for that year. View the Newcombe Medal honour roll.
Ask about our awards
Got a question about the Tennis ACT Awards? We're here to help.
Nominate Tennis ACT’s next champions
The Tennis ACT awards are your chance to celebrate the players, coaches, clubs, schools, officials and volunteers who make our sport thrive.
All state and territory award winners are automatically nominated for their equivalent national award, with selection panels choosing finalists for the prestigious Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards.
By nominating, you help ensure ACT’s champions are recognised both locally and across the Australian tennis community.
Award categories
Open categories
- Most Outstanding Tennis Club or Venue
- Coaching Excellence – Club
- Coaching Excellence – Assistant
- Most Outstanding School
- Volunteer Achievement Award
Closed categories
- ACT Adult Club Player of the Year
- ACT Junior Club Player of the Year
- Coaching Excellence – Development
- Coaching Excellence – Performance
- Excellence in Officiating
- Most Outstanding 30+ Tennis Master
- Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability
- Junior Athlete of the Year – Female
- Junior Athlete of the Year – Male
- ACT Player of the Year
- Most Outstanding Inclusion Initiative
Nominations
Stay tuned for details on the 2026 nomination process, which will be announced in mid‑2026.
- Nominations open: TBA
- Nominations close: TBA
- Finalists announced: TBA
- Winners celebrated: TBA
Ask about our awards
Got a question about the Tennis ACT Awards? We're here to help.
Be part of the celebration
The Tennis ACT Awards is more than a ceremony – it's a night of celebration, connection, and pride. Join players, coaches, clubs, schools, officials and volunteers from across the state for an unforgettable evening of recognition, entertainment and community spirit.
Ticket information
- Tickets for the 2026 Tennis ACT Awards will open in the second half of 2026, aligned with our annual nomination cycle.
- Limited tickets will be available securely through Eventbrite.
- General Admission: Pricing released at time of sale.
- Finalists and Special Guests: Invited to attend with ticket details provided directly by Tennis ACT
- Dress Code: Cocktail or evening attire.
- Accessibility: The venue is wheelchair accessible; dietary requirements (vegetarian, vegan, gluten‑free) can be accommodated when booking.
- Timing: Doors open at 3:30 PM. The ceremony commences at 4:00 PM and will last approximately one hour, followed by light refreshments. The event will conclude around 6:30 PM.
- Transport & Parking: Venue is close to public transport; paid parking available nearby.
- Photography & Media: Professional photography will capture the evening, with highlights shared after the event.
- Partners: The Tennis ACT Awards are proudly supported by Beyond Bank.
Ask about our awards
Got a question about the Tennis ACT Awards? We're here to help.
Award highlights
Relive special moments from the 2025 ACT Tennis Awards through the photo gallery—capturing an atmosphere full of celebrations and camaraderie amongst the tennis family of the region.