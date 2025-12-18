Tennis is at the heart of our proud sporting history. The Honour Roll is our way to say thank you to the players, coaches, clubs, schools, officials, and volunteers who have shaped our game and inspired generations across the state.

Each year, new names are added – from grassroots champions to elite athletes – reflecting the passion, pride, and community spirit that make tennis thrive in the ACT.

Winners of ACT categories often go on to be recognised nationally at the Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards, ensuring that local excellence is celebrated on the biggest stage.

The Tennis ACT Awards also announces the year’s inductee into the Walk of Fame.

Learn more about the Walk of Fame.