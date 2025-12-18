Tennis ACT Awards

Celebrating the players, volunteers, clubs and coaches who make Tennis ACT proud.

Mark La Brooy present at Tennis ACT Awards

Celebrating ACT's finest

The Tennis ACT Awards is our annual celebration of excellence across the sport. From elite athletes to grassroots volunteers, these awards honour the individuals and organisations who contribute to the growth, strength and spirit of tennis in our state.

Each year, the event brings together the tennis community for an evening of recognition, connection and celebration – showcasing the achievements of players, coaches, clubs, officials, schools and volunteers.

Ask about our awards

Got a question about the Tennis ACT Awards? We're here to help.

What the awards represent

Areas of recognition

  • Coaching excellence across club, development and performance. 
  • Outstanding contributions by officials and volunteers. 
  • Inclusive programs and community leadership. 
  • School and tournament innovation. 
  • Athlete achievements across junior, senior and disability categories.
A simple blue outlined illustration of a trophy with a tennis ball on the front. A green line is orbiting around it.

Why it matters

  • Builds pride across the ACT's tennis community
  • Connects local achievements to national recognition
  • Inspires future players, coaches and volunteers
  • Celebrates the diversity and strength of tennis in our region
An illustration of two racquets and a tennis ball. A line bounces behind them.

Related news

Honour roll

Tennis is at the heart of our proud sporting history. The Honour Roll is our way to say thank you to the players, coaches, clubs, schools, officials, and volunteers who have shaped our game and inspired generations across the state. 

Each year, new names are added – from grassroots champions to elite athletes – reflecting the passion, pride, and community spirit that make tennis thrive in the ACT. 

Winners of ACT categories often go on to be recognised nationally at the Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards, ensuring that local excellence is celebrated on the biggest stage. 

The Tennis ACT Awards also announces the year’s inductee into the Walk of Fame. 

Learn more about the Walk of Fame.

Honourees by year

CategoryWinner
Athlete of the YearAshliegh Simes
Coaching Excellence – ClubOwen Peemoeller 
Coaching Excellence – DevelopmentFrank Calabria
Coaching Excellence – PerformanceMonique Adamczak
Coaching Excellence – AssistantJack Lockley
ACT Adult Club Player of the YearNathan Franklin
ACT Junior Club Player of the YearLogan Wicks
Junior Athlete of the Year – MaleEwan Duff
Junior Athlete of the Year – FemalePiyushi Bandara
Most Outstanding Athlete with a DisabilityMatthew Leggett
Most Outstanding 30+ Tennis MasterRos Balodis
Excellence in OfficiatingLiam Saadat
Most Outstanding Tennis Club or VenueQueanbeyan Park Tennis Club
Volunteer Achievement AwardJohnny Swientek
Most Outstanding Inclusion InitiativePink Tennis
Most Outstanding SchoolHoly Trinity Primary School

CategoryWinner
Athlete of the YearAshliegh Simes
Coaching Excellence – ClubRobert Jamieson
Coaching Excellence – DevelopmentAndrew Bulley 
Coaching Excellence – PerformanceMonique Adamczak 
Coaching Excellence – AssistantJonothan Robson 
ACT Adult Club Player of the YearNathan Franklin 
ACT Junior Club Player of the YearAlex Bale 
Junior Athlete of the Year – MaleTommy Camus 
Junior Athlete of the Year – FemaleAliyah Dwyer 
Most Outstanding Athlete with a DisabilityIsabel Cairns 
Most Outstanding 30+ Tennis MasterPat Maloney 
Excellence in OfficiatingCaityln Lewis 
Most Outstanding Tennis Club or VenueMelba Tennis Club** 
Volunteer Achievement AwardJillian Mitchell
Most Outstanding Inclusion InitiativeMarymead CatholicCare – Neurodiversity Come & Try Day
Most Outstanding SchoolHoly Trinity Primary School**

CategoryWinner
Coaching Excellence – Club Sandy Moore 
Most Outstanding School Red Hill Primary School
Most Outstanding Inclusion Initiative Marymead CatholicCare – Neurodiversity Come & Try Day 
Excellence in Officiating John Blom 
Most Outstanding 30+ Tennis Senior Ros Balodis** 
Most Outstanding Tennis Club Melba Tennis Club 
Volunteer Achievement Award Narelle Sykes 
ACT Adult Club Player of the Year Daniel Green 
ACT Junior Club Player of the Year Rayan Kheradpezhouh 
Coaching Excellence – Development Myles Emery 
Coaching Excellence – Performance Alun Jones 
Junior Athlete of the Year – Male Charlie Camus** 
Junior Athlete of the Year – Female Alisha Kumar 
ACT Player of the YearNick Kyrgios

CategoryWinner
Coaching Excellence – Club  Owen Peemoeller  
Most Outstanding School Mother Teresa Primary 
Most Outstanding Inclusion Initiative Manuka Tennis Club 
Excellence in Officiating Ammad Shamsi 
Most Outstanding 30+ Tennis Senior Graham Smith 
Most Outstanding Tennis Club Manuka Tennis Club 
Volunteer Achievement Award Paul Trezise 
ACT Adult Club Player of the Year Tui Allison 
ACT Junior Club Player of the Year Jackson Roberts 
Coaching Excellence – Development Nathan Price 
Coaching Excellence – Performance Alun Jones 
Junior Athlete of the Year – Male Charlie Camus 
Junior Athlete of the Year – Female Wambui Taylor 
ACT Player of the YearNick Kyrgios

CategoryWinner
Coaching Excellence – Club Robert Jamieson 
Most Outstanding School Mother Teresa Primary 
Most Outstanding Inclusion Initiative Pink Tennis 
Excellence in Officiating John Blom  
Most Outstanding 35+ Tennis Senior Sue Willis** 
Most Outstanding Tennis Club The Pines Tennis Club 
Volunteer Achievement Award Terry Walker 
ACT Adult Club Player of the Year Sue Willis 
ACT Junior Club Player of the Year Wambui Taylor 
Coaching Excellence – Development Nathan Price 
Coaching Excellence – Performance Alun Jones 
Junior Athlete of the Year – Male Charlie Camus 
Junior Athlete of the Year – Female Annerly Poulos 
Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability Special Olympics Greater Canberra Club 
ACT Player of the YearNick Kyrgios

CategoryWinner
Volunteer Achievement AwardJanet Bruce

CategoryWinner
Coaching Excellence – High Performance Todd Larkham  
Coaching Excellence – Talent Development Nathan Price 
Coaching Excellence – Club   Frank Calabria 
Most Outstanding 35+ Tennis Senior Pat Moloney** 
Excellence in Officiating John Blom 
Most Outstanding School Giralang Primary School 
Most Outstanding Inclusive Initiative North Woden Wheelchair Program 
Junior Club Player of the Year *  Annika Wise 
Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability Matthew Leggett 
Junior Athlete of the Year – Female Annerly Poulos 
Junior Athlete of the Year -Male Charlie Camus 
ACT Player of the Year* Nick Kyrgios 
Volunteer Achievement AwardGeoff Wood 
Most Outstanding Tennis ClubQueanbeyan Park Tennis Club**

CategoryWinner
Coaching Excellence – High Performance Todd Larkham  
Coaching Excellence – Talent Development Nathan Price 
Coaching Excellence – Club   Nelson Parker 
Most Outstanding 35+ Tennis Senior Ros Balodis 
Excellence in Officiating John Blom 
Most Outstanding School Canberra High School 
Most Outstanding Inclusive Initiative North Woden Wheelchair Program 
Junior Club Player of the Year *  Abby Wigney 
Adult Club Player of the Year * Tony Winston 
Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability Matthew Leggett 
Junior Athlete of the Year – Female Annerly Poulos 
Junior Athlete of the Year – Male Charlie Camus 
ACT Player of the Year* Nick Kyrgios 
Volunteer Achievement Award Graham Hamilton 
Most Outstanding Tennis ClubNorth Woden Tennis Club

CategoryWinner
Coaching Excellence – High Performance  Todd Larkham 
Coaching Excellence – Talent Development Nathan Price 
Coaching Excellence – Club   Frank Calabria 
Most Outstanding 35+ Tennis Senior Ros Balodis**  
Excellence in Officiating Emma Walter 
Most Outstanding School Giralang Primary School 
Junior Club Player of the Year *  Guy Sancataldo 
Adult Club Player of the Year * Danny Green 
Junior Athlete of the Year – Female Annerly Poulos 
Junior Athlete of the Year -Male Jamieson Nathan 
ACT Player of the Year * Nick Kyrgios 
Volunteer Achievement Award Peter Breugelmans 
Most Outstanding Tennis ClubMelba Tennis Club

CategoryWinner
Coaching Excellence – High Performance Todd Larkham 
Coaching Excellence – Talent Development Brett Lennard 
Coaching Excellence – Club   Owen Peemoeller 
Most Outstanding 35+ Tennis Senior Ros Balodis 
Excellence in Officiating Lynette Hinds 
Most Outstanding School Canberra Grammar School (Primary) 
Junior Club Player of the Year * Guy Sancataldo  
Adult Club Player of the Year * Grant Woodbridge 
Junior Athlete of the Year – Female Kaitlin Staines 
Junior Athlete of the Year -Male Dimitri Morogiannis 
ACT Player of the Year * Alison Bai
Volunteer Achievement Award Carolyn Paris
Most Outstanding Tennis ClubMelba Tennis Club

CategoryWinner
Coaching Excellence – ANZ Tennis Hot Shots  Robert Jamieson  
Coaching Excellence – Club  Mark Walton 
Coaching Excellence – High Performance Todd Larkham 
Junior Club Player of the Year Charlie Camus 
Adult Club Player of the Year Tim Harris 
Junior High Performance Player of the Year Annerly Poulos 
High Performance Player of the Year Nick Kyrgios 
35+ Tennis Seniors Player of the Year Narelle Raftery 
Most Outstanding Tennis Club Melba Tennis Club 
Volunteer Achievement Award Gary Cameron 
Official of the YearEmma Walter

CategoryWinner
High Performance Coach of the Year Todd Larkham 
ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Coach of the Year Owen Peemoeller 
Club Coach of the Year Owen Peemoeller 
Cardio Tennis Coach of the Year Kristine Price 
Junior Club Player of the Year Leah Williamson 
Junior High Performance Player of the Year Dimitri Morogiannis 
Adult Club Player of the Year Pauline Downes 
35+ Senior Player of the Year Ros Balodis** 
Tennis Club of the Year North Woden Tennis Club 
Official of the Year Lyn Hinds 
Volunteer of the Year Sue Cowie
Player of the Year Nick Kyrgios 
Volunteer Recognition AwardBrian Thorpe

CategoryWinner
Coaching Excellence – MLC Tennis Hot Shots Nathan Price 
Coaching Excellence – Club Brett Lennard 
Coaching Excellence – High Performance Alun Jones 
Cardio Tennis Coach of the Year Kristine Price 
Junior Club Player of the Year Dominic Ferraris 
Adult Club Player of the Year May Howard 
Junior High Performance Player of the Year Annerly Poulos 
35+ Tennis Seniors Player of the Year Graham Smith 
Most Outstanding Tennis Club Melba Tennis Club 
Volunteer Achievement Award Sue Cowie 
Official of the Year Myles Emery 
Volunteer Recognition AwardStephanie Bartlett and Thelma McClymont

CategoryWinner
Coaching Excellence – MLC Tennis Hot Shots Frank Calabria 
Coaching Excellence – Club Owen Peemoeller  
Coaching Excellence – High Performance Todd Larkham 
Cardio Tennis Coach of the Year Kristine Price 
Junior Club Player of the Year  Adam Bradley 
Adult Club Player of the Year Tony Winston 
Junior High Performance Player of the Year Nick Kyrgios 
35+ Tennis Seniors Player of the Year Ros Balodis 
Most Outstanding Tennis Club Melba Tennis Club 
Volunteer Achievement Award Jean Penny 
Official of the YearEmma Walter

*ACT award category only, not an applicable category for Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards nomination. 

**Honourees who went on to win the Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards in their relevant categories for that year. View the Newcombe Medal honour roll.

Ask about our awards

Got a question about the Tennis ACT Awards? We're here to help.

Nominate Tennis ACT’s next champions

The Tennis ACT awards are your chance to celebrate the players, coaches, clubs, schools, officials and volunteers who make our sport thrive. 

All state and territory award winners are automatically nominated for their equivalent national award, with selection panels choosing finalists for the prestigious Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards

By nominating, you help ensure ACT’s champions are recognised both locally and across the Australian tennis community.

Award categories

Eligibility, selection criteria, required documentation and nomination process for award categories in 2026 will be published soon.

Open categories

  • Most Outstanding Tennis Club or Venue  
  • Coaching Excellence – Club  
  • Coaching Excellence – Assistant  
  • Most Outstanding School  
  • Volunteer Achievement Award

Closed categories

  • ACT Adult Club Player of the Year 
  • ACT Junior Club Player of the Year 
  • Coaching Excellence – Development 
  • Coaching Excellence – Performance 
  • Excellence in Officiating 
  • Most Outstanding 30+ Tennis Master 
  • Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability 
  • Junior Athlete of the Year – Female 
  • Junior Athlete of the Year – Male 
  • ACT Player of the Year 
  • Most Outstanding Inclusion Initiative

Nominations

Stay tuned for details on the 2026 nomination process, which will be announced in mid‑2026. 

  • Nominations open: TBA 
  • Nominations close: TBA 
  • Finalists announced: TBA 
  • Winners celebrated: TBA

Ask about our awards

Got a question about the Tennis ACT Awards? We're here to help.

Be part of the celebration

The Tennis ACT Awards is more than a ceremony – it's a night of celebration, connection, and pride. Join players, coaches, clubs, schools, officials and volunteers from across the state for an unforgettable evening of recognition, entertainment and community spirit.

Ticket information

  • Tickets for the 2026 Tennis ACT Awards will open in the second half of 2026, aligned with our annual nomination cycle. 
  • Limited tickets will be available securely through Eventbrite. 
  • General Admission: Pricing released at time of sale. 
  • Finalists and Special Guests: Invited to attend with ticket details provided directly by Tennis ACT 
  • Dress Code: Cocktail or evening attire. 
  • Accessibility: The venue is wheelchair accessible; dietary requirements (vegetarian, vegan, gluten‑free) can be accommodated when booking. 
  • Timing: Doors open at 3:30 PM. The ceremony commences at 4:00 PM and will last approximately one hour, followed by light refreshments. The event will conclude around 6:30 PM. 
  • Transport & Parking: Venue is close to public transport; paid parking available nearby. 
  • Photography & Media: Professional photography will capture the evening, with highlights shared after the event. 
  • Partners: The Tennis ACT Awards are proudly supported by Beyond Bank.

Ask about our awards

Got a question about the Tennis ACT Awards? We're here to help.

Award highlights

Relive special moments from the 2025 ACT Tennis Awards through the photo gallery—capturing an atmosphere full of celebrations and camaraderie amongst the tennis family of the region.

Award attendants stand near stage
Excellence in Officiating award recipient
Most Outstanding School award recipients
Outstanding Club of the Year award recipients
Guests and staff enjoy refreshments at Tennis ACT Awards
Guests mingle at Tennis ACT Awards
Guests pose at Tennis ACT Awards
Guests pose with a smile at Tennis ACT Awards
Staff and guests pose in a group photo at Tennis ACT Awards
Staff pose together at Tennis ACT Awards
Staff smile at Tennis ACT Awards
Tennis ACT CEO Mark La Brooy and attendants at podium

Prepare for next year's champions

Nominations for 2026 will open soon.

Get to know past winners by exploring the honour roll.

Explore past winners
Winner collects award at Tennis ACT Awards