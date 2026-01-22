The Walking Clinic Adult Canberra Tennis League
Compete in a fun and structured adult team tennis league with weekly competition throughout the year.
About the league
The Walking Clinic Adult Canberra Tennis League is an inter-club competition held throughout the year with various competitions and formats. The Adult Canberra Tennis League is a great way to play team tennis in a fun, social and supportive environment.
Eligibility and league criteria
Players need to be members of an affiliated Tennis ACT club to participate in the league. Players will also need a Competitive Player Profile (CPP) to participate.
Competition schedule and formats
|Summer
|Autumn
|Winter
|Spring
|Season dates
|10 Jan – 5 Mar
|21 Mar – 22 June
|9 Jul – 31 Aug
|19 Sep – 5 Dec
|Start and finish dates
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|Entries close
|5 December 2025
|27 February
|13 June
|29 August
- Monday/Tuesday Night: 3-player teams – Each player will play 1 tie-break set of singles against their opposite number in the opposing team and 2 tiebreak sets of doubles (one with each of their partners). Matches start at 7:30pm.
Note: Monday/Tuesday league is held predominantly on Monday nights with Tuesday as overflow.
- Thursday Night: 4-player teams – Each player will play 2 tie-break sets against the opposing pair of the same gender, & 2 tie-break set of mixed doubles against each of the opposing pairs. Matches start at 7:30pm.
- Saturday: 2-player teams – Each player will play 1 singles match & 1 doubles match. The format for both singles and doubles is 2 tie-break sets with a 10-point tie-break if the score reaches 1 set all. Matches start at 1:30pm.
How to register
Entry into adult Canberra Tennis League competitions is via Match Centre. Team Captains must register the team online and send the link to all other players. All team members must access the link to confirm their place in the team.
All entries are subject to final approval by the relevant club.
Resources
Before competing, it’s worth reviewing what’s expected of players, teams and organisers.
Draws and results
To view draws and enter results online please visit Match Centre (once published).
Please note that draws will be released at least one week prior to the competition start date.
Learn more about how to use Match Centre.
Contact us
If you have any questions, please contact Tennis ACT Competitive Play team via our contact form or email [email protected]