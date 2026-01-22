Australian Teams Championships – ACT Team
Canberra's best junior players represent the ACT at the Australian Teams Championships, held annually at the Gold Coast.
The Australian Teams Championships is a flagship junior event on the national calendar. Each June, more than 180 players from every state and territory – plus teams from New Zealand and Pacific Oceania – compete across the 11/u, 13/u and 15/u age groups.
Established more than 40 years ago, the event is a proven pathway for future professional players.
Learn more about Australian Teams Championships with Tennis Australia.
ACT Team
ACT nominates its strongest juniors to compete across all age groups. Players are chosen based on:
- tournament performance
- training commitment
- readiness for team competition
- positive attitude and sportsmanship
- ability to contribute to a team environment.
Team support
Team Managers provide coaching and support throughout the event.
Player experience
Athletes gain exposure to high-level match play and the pride of representing ACT.
How selection works
ACT selects players in the 11/u, 13/u and 15/u age groups to represent the state at the Australian Teams Championships.
We review tournament results, training commitment and overall readiness throughout the year. Players don’t need to attend a separate trial – selections are based on consistent performance, behaviour and development across events and training environments.
You don’t need to submit an application – players are identified through their results and development across the season.
Selection information is published each year in the lead‑up to the Championships.
Pathway and progression
The Championships are a key milestone in ACT’s Player Pathway. Players typically progress through:
- Red Ball Rally
- Junior Canberra Tennis Leagues
- Bruce and Pizzey Cup
- Australian Teams Championships.
Competing at the Championships helps your child develop the skills, match toughness and competitive mindset needed for future national and international opportunities.
Learn more about the ACT Player Pathway.
Event details
- When: Annually in June
- Where: KDV Sports, Gold Coast
- Who: 11/u, 13/u and 15/u boys’ and girls’ teams from every state and territory, plus invited international teams
- Format: Round robin and finals in singles and doubles.
Contact
For any enquiries or more information, please get in touch with us via the online form or email ACT Talent Development Manager, Nathan Price: