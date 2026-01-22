Canberra Girls Get Active Day is a fun, free community event designed to inspire, energise and empower women and girls to be active. Delivered with organisations from across the capital, the event offers a unique opportunity to try local sports in a welcoming, inclusive and supportive environment.

Whether you’re keen to try something new, connect with like-minded people, or simply enjoy an active day out, bring your friends and family and join us for a fantastic morning of movement.