Canberra Girls Get Active Day

Join Canberra’s largest community sports event that inspires women and girls of all ages to get moving.

Mum and child practice tennis together at Canberra Girls Get Active Day

Canberra Girls Get Active Day is a fun, free community event designed to inspire, energise and empower women and girls to be active. Delivered with organisations from across the capital, the event offers a unique opportunity to try local sports in a welcoming, inclusive and supportive environment.

Whether you’re keen to try something new, connect with like-minded people, or simply enjoy an active day out, bring your friends and family and join us for a fantastic morning of movement.

What to expect

  • Try out more than 10 different local sports
  • POP Tennis and Cardio Tennis activities and drills
  • Free Hot Shots tennis classes
  • Free seated massages
  • 200 racquets to give away to the first 200 kids
  • Other giveaways and prizes
  • Live DJ. 

Event details

Details for the upcoming 2026 event will be published soon.

  • When: TBC
  • Where: Canberra Tennis Centre – 3 Riggall Place, Lyneham*
  • Who can attend: Women and girls of all ages
  • Cost: Free
  • What to bring: Comfortable clothes, hat and water bottle.

*In the event of wet weather, this event will be moved indoors at the Canberra Tennis Centre.

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Crowds wave at Canberra International