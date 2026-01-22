Canberra Girls Get Active Day
Join Canberra’s largest community sports event that inspires women and girls of all ages to get moving.
Canberra Girls Get Active Day is a fun, free community event designed to inspire, energise and empower women and girls to be active. Delivered with organisations from across the capital, the event offers a unique opportunity to try local sports in a welcoming, inclusive and supportive environment.
Whether you’re keen to try something new, connect with like-minded people, or simply enjoy an active day out, bring your friends and family and join us for a fantastic morning of movement.
What to expect
- Try out more than 10 different local sports
- POP Tennis and Cardio Tennis activities and drills
- Free Hot Shots tennis classes
- Free seated massages
- 200 racquets to give away to the first 200 kids
- Other giveaways and prizes
- Live DJ.
Event details
Details for the upcoming 2026 event will be published soon.
- When: TBC
- Where: Canberra Tennis Centre – 3 Riggall Place, Lyneham*
- Who can attend: Women and girls of all ages
- Cost: Free
- What to bring: Comfortable clothes, hat and water bottle.
*In the event of wet weather, this event will be moved indoors at the Canberra Tennis Centre.