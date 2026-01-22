Tennis ACT Walk of Fame
Recognising the people who have made a lasting impact on tennis in the ACT.
The Tennis ACT Walk of Fame is located at the entrance of the redeveloped Canberra Tennis Centre. This landmark honours those whose exceptional contribution has brought recognition and esteem to themselves and to tennis in the ACT.
Commemoration is by way of signage and large sandstone inscribed pavers, surrounded by landscaped gardens and clay pavers donated by tennis community members. Designed by a local architect, the tennis court style display allows the project to extend along the entrance walkway, with an expected lifespan of up to 50 years. Framed artwork is also displayed within Tennis ACT.
Inductees are announced annually at the Tennis ACT Awards.
Selection criteria and process
Selection is based on a range of factors, including (but not limited to):
- Outstanding playing achievements
- Significant coaching accomplishments
- Exceptional volunteer service to tennis
- Other noteworthy contributions to the sport.
Consideration is given to an individual’s contribution to tennis in the ACT and/or nearby NSW over a substantial period of time.
Once nominations are submitted, a Nominations Committee, appointed by the Board of Directors, reviews all nominations to the Board. The Board may also nominate individuals for consideration, in addition to member-submitted nominations.
Who can be nominated
Nominations are open to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to tennis in the ACT, including:
- players
- coaches
- volunteers
- officials
- other contributors to the sport.
Current and future life members are also eligible for nomination – assessed using the same criteria and process as all other nominees.
Residency criteria
To be eligible for nomination:
- Nominees must have been a resident of the ACT or nearby NSW for at least five years at or before the time of their selection.
- Nominees do not need to be current residents at the time of nomination, but must have been a resident at the time of the activities on which their nomination is based.
- Nominations may relate to any period since the origins of tennis in Canberra and surrounding regions.
Evidence of contribution
Nominations should clearly demonstrate impact in one or more of the following areas:
Player achievements
Evidence may include:
- Performances at local, interstate, national or international events
- Achievements as an individual or as part of a team
- The quality of opponents and status of events
- Awards or formal recognition demonstrating achievement and esteem.
Coaching achievements
Consideration may include:
- Development of players achieving strong results at junior and senior levels
- Contribution to introducing participants to Tennis ACT programs and tournaments
- Personal contribution on the advancement of tennis in the ACT.
Volunteer and other contributions
Nominations should demonstrate service that has supported the development and advancement of tennis, such as:
- Participation in high-level committees
- Officiating at major events
- Undertaking significant or specialised roles.
Note: Long-term service at a local club alone may not be sufficient for a successful nomination.
Tennis ACT Walk of Fame
- Complete the nomination form with supporting documentation. Nomination forms must be received by the end of February each year.
- Late nominations will be automatically considered the following year.
- Nominations remain on file for five years and are reviewed annually.
- Nominations may be submitted by any member of Tennis ACT.
- Submissions should address the nomination criteria and be emailed to [email protected].
- A letter acknowledging receipt will be sent to the nominator.
Honour roll
Brent Larkham – inducted 2025
- Pat Macnicol – Inducted 2024
- Leslie Frederick Charles ‘Les’ Crawley, MBE – Inducted 2023
- Anne Haycock, OAM – Inducted 2023
- Reg ‘Blackie’ Bennett – Inducted 2022
- Annabell Ellwood – Inducted 2021
- Graham Bartlett, OAM – Inducted 2019
- Peter Roberts – Inducted 2019
- Bruce Larkham – Inducted 2018
- Thomas Charles Boag – Inducted 2018
- Ros Balodis – Inducted 2017
- Alison Ide, OAM – Inducted 2017
- Ken Willis, OAM – Inducted 2016
- Keith Carnall – Inducted 2016
- Wally Masur – Inducted 2016