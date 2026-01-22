The Tennis ACT Walk of Fame is located at the entrance of the redeveloped Canberra Tennis Centre. This landmark honours those whose exceptional contribution has brought recognition and esteem to themselves and to tennis in the ACT.

Commemoration is by way of signage and large sandstone inscribed pavers, surrounded by landscaped gardens and clay pavers donated by tennis community members. Designed by a local architect, the tennis court style display allows the project to extend along the entrance walkway, with an expected lifespan of up to 50 years. Framed artwork is also displayed within Tennis ACT.

Inductees are announced annually at the Tennis ACT Awards.