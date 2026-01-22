Open tournaments
Compete in Open events across ACT. Chase the win, earn prize money and progress towards the Australian Progress Series.
Designed for both emerging juniors and adults, open tournaments are your gateway to competitive tennis, national exposure and real prize money.
Whether you're stepping into your first tournament or chasing a wildcard to the Pro Tour, explore the three levels of competition and opportunities to participate in ACT.
Rules and player guidelines
All competitive play events follow Tennis Australia’s match rules and code of conduct. Players are expected to show respect, sportsmanship and effort.
Open Community Series (OC)
The Open Community Series is ideal for first-time competitors, players seeking more match experience and anyone keen to connect with their local tennis community. These local tournaments are endorsed by Tennis Australia and run by clubs and associations across the ACT & Region.
Expect friendly but competitive match play, social atmosphere and a chance to improve your Universal Tennis Rating (UTR Rating).
ACT Residents Championship
The ACT Residents Championship is held annually at Canberra Tennis Centre, with the event showcasing the talent and skills of local athletes of the ACT & Region. The event caters to all players with junior, adult and senior events available.
2026 Event details
- Dates: 11 – 13 December 2026
- Location: Canberra Tennis Centre.
How to enter
Open Series
The Open Series tournaments are designed for players ready to compete at a higher level. These events deliver serious competition and consistent match play – with the chance to win prize money, boost your UTR Rating and test yourself further. Perfect for intermediate to advanced players aiming to progress further in the game.
ACT O3k Opportunities
The O3k events provide singles and doubles elimination draws for both men and women offering $3,000 in prize money across each event.
2026 Event details
|Event
|Dates
|Location
|Registration link
|Event #1
|6–9 March
|Canberra Tennis Centre
|2026 O3k J250 J125 Tennis World Canberra | All Tournaments – Tennis Australia
|Event #2
|29 May–1 June
|2026 O3k J250 Tennis World Canberra | All Tournaments – Tennis Australia
|Event #3
|5–7 September
|2026 O3k J125 Tennis World Canberra | All Tournaments – Tennis Australia
|Event #4
|27–30 September
|2026 O3k J250 Tennis World Canberra | All Tournaments – Tennis Australia
Open Signature Series
The Signature Series links about 20 elite tournaments into the Australian Progress Series – the highest level of domestic competition outside of the Australian Pro Tour.
Players can earn up to $25,000 prize money, and race to qualify for the Australian Progress Series Masters. These highly competitive competitions help aspiring professional players grow and progress into the next level.