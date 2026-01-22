Who we are

People and partners
We are the governing body of tennis in the ACT, and together with Tennis Australia, we aim to promote and grow the sport across all areas.
Our goal is to make sure tennis delivers an exceptional and accessible active experience to communities throughout the region.
Learn more about our team, mission, partners, strategy and reporting.
Our values and behaviours
- Collaboration
- Respect
- Excellence
- Imagination
Work together in harmony
We strive to do the work, engage in healthy discussions and achieve goals together.
Respect for everyone
We will be considerate, treat everyone within the tennis community with respect and take responsibility for our actions.
Aim for the best
We endeavour to strive for the best, and always work on being better, every day.
Embrace imagination and diversity
We promise to stay open and curious so that we always encourage diverse and creative viewpoints.