Who we are

Meet the people, vision and values driving Tennis ACT. We’re growing tennis for every community across the state to become the No.1 sport for participation, inclusivity and accessibility.
Two Tennis ACT staff smiling at an event

People and partners

We are the governing body of tennis in the ACT, and together with Tennis Australia, we aim to promote and grow the sport across all areas.

Our goal is to make sure tennis delivers an exceptional and accessible active experience to communities throughout the region. 

Learn more about our team, mission, partners, strategy and reporting. 

Meet the team

Meet Tennis ACT's Board and staff – the people shaping tennis across Canberra and the region.

Our partners

Discover the valued partners who make it possible for Tennis ACT to keep our tennis community thriving.

Partner with us

We’re committed to getting more people to pick up a racquet across the ACT, and we can’t do that without the support of our dedicated partners.

Tennis ACT Walk of Fame

Recognising the people who have made a lasting impact on tennis in the ACT.

Safeguarding

Explore our safeguarding policies, resources and shared responsibilities that help create a safe, inclusive environment for every child and young person involved in tennis.
Learn more
Female coach talking to young tennis players

Our values and behaviours

Hot Shots Tennis players help carry tennis balls

Work together in harmony

We strive to do the work, engage in healthy discussions and achieve goals together.

Male tennis players shake hands on court

Respect for everyone

We will be considerate, treat everyone within the tennis community with respect and take responsibility for our actions.

Winners celebrate at ACT Tennis Awards

Aim for the best

We endeavour to strive for the best, and always work on being better, every day.

Kids holding giant racquet and ball at event

Embrace imagination and diversity

We promise to stay open and curious so that we always encourage diverse and creative viewpoints.

Not sure who to contact?

Get to know our team at Tennis ACT in our directory. Alternatively, tell us what you need and we'll put you in touch with the right person as soon as possible.

Meet the team Contact us
Tennis ACT staff at participation event