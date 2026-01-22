Compete in ACT

Start with local tournaments and regional leagues. From first matches to performance pathways, players build match experience and progress through every level.

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Female tennis players shake hands over net

Competitive tennis begins close to home

Across ACT, players can build match experience through local tournaments and leagues. These early steps help players grow their confidence, sharpen their skills and connect with others who love the game.

From modified formats for juniors to clear player pathways towards high performance, there's a place for every player to get involved and progress. Explore how to get started, take part in tournaments and find leagues that match your level and goals.

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Competition pathways in ACT

Whether you're a rising star, a dedicated parent or coach, or someone starting to dream big, the Player Pathway will help you find the right opportunities to compete across your state and what the next steps in your tennis journey might look like.

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Find a tournament near you

The Competitive Play Calendar offers level‑based playing opportunities for all abilities. Explore Tennis Australia‑endorsed events taking place year‑round across the state.

All ACT tournaments Junior tournaments
Junior Nationals player plays backhand

Practise on court or with a coach

Get match ready for your next competition at clubs across the ACT.

 

Book courts and coaching at verified venues with a mix of hard and synthetic surfaces, flexible time slots and convenient locations across the state.

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Courts at Tennis World Canberra Tennis Centre