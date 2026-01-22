Compete in ACT

Compete resources
Competitive tennis begins close to home
Across ACT, players can build match experience through local tournaments and leagues. These early steps help players grow their confidence, sharpen their skills and connect with others who love the game.
From modified formats for juniors to clear player pathways towards high performance, there's a place for every player to get involved and progress. Explore how to get started, take part in tournaments and find leagues that match your level and goals.
Join in a tournament
Compete at every stage
Wherever you are in life, tennis gives you the chance to challenge yourself, stay active and enjoy the game. Discover opportunities for your age category, and learn about tennis ratings that help guide your journey through level-based play.
Respect the game
Understand the rules, follow the code and compete with confidence. Learn the guidelines that keep tennis safe, fair and enjoyable for everyone.
Get inspired by ACT tennis trailblazers
Celebrate the local champions who've shaped the game, from ACT players who've reached the world stage to those inspiring tennis across the state today.