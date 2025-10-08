Get Involved
Be part of the action at the Workday Canberra International 2026! Discover ways to get involved – from volunteering to internships to delivering community fan experiences.
Volunteering
Volunteers are the backbone of our sport, from grassroots tennis through to our elite level, international tournaments. As well as giving back to the community, a volunteer role at our Summer of Tennis events provides valuable sporting and events industry experience, perks throughout the event, and you’ll meet an exceptional group of like-minded volunteers.
Registration
Workday Canberra International 2026 volunteer applications are now open.
Ballkids
Ballkids play an integral role in ensuring that tennis tournaments run smoothly. We are accepting applications until 27 September, 2025.
Join the ball crew at the Canberra International and step right onto the court to be part of the action! Gain unforgettable behind-the-scenes experience, support world-class players, and be part of Canberra’s biggest tennis event.
Internships
Join the Workday Canberra International Media team and gain experience in sports media, content creation, photography, and event promotion.
Gain valuable experience with an internship at the Workday Canberra International! We’re looking for motivated individuals eager to gain hands-on experience in branded content creation at a live sporting event. Work alongside industry professionals, build your portfolio, and be part of Canberra’s biggest tennis tournament.