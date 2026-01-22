Reports, publications and national policies

Explore Tennis ACT's reports, strategies and policies that drive participation, inclusivity and accessibility – building a safe and thriving tennis community.
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Driving tennis forward

We’re proud to share the reports, strategies and governance advancing tennis across the ACT & Region. Explore our Annual Reports, Strategic Plan 2024-27, Governance & Policies and national frameworks to see how we’re building a safe, fair and inspiring sport for players and communities in Canberra and across the region.

Committed to our community

As a Member Association, we work closely with Tennis Australia to uphold the national policies. 

These are outlined in our code of conduct and the Tennis ACT Constitution which express our steadfast commitment to safety and integrity. 

Tennis ACT Annual report 2024-2025

Tennis ACT Annual Report 2024-25 Explore Tennis ACT's 2024–25 Annual Report, showcasing achievements on and off the court, community impact, financial performance and our vision for growing the game across ACT and region.

Download the report
Tennis ACT annual report cover angled version

Opening the court to everyone

Tennis ACT is dedicated to safeguarding the community in our sport, to protect their health and wellbeing. Find out more about the strategies and frameworks that help us ensure we provide a safe, welcoming and inclusive sporting enviornment for everyone regardless of their differences.

National Reconciliation Action Plan

Tennis Australia’s commitment to building strong, respectful and meaningful pathways for First Nations peoples in tennis.

Download the national plan
Dixon Patten posing with his artwork on the steps of Margaret Court Arena

Inclusive Tennis Strategy

Our vision, progress and priorities for making tennis more inclusive across Australia.
Para standing tennis group photo during a showcase at Margaret Court Arena before the 2024 Australian Open

Women and Girls Strategy

Inspire. Empower. Achieve. No limits for women and girls on and off the court.
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Contact us Meet our team
Tennis ACT staff at participation event