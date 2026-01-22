Reports, publications and national policies

Driving tennis forward
We’re proud to share the reports, strategies and governance advancing tennis across the ACT & Region. Explore our Annual Reports, Strategic Plan 2024-27, Governance & Policies and national frameworks to see how we’re building a safe, fair and inspiring sport for players and communities in Canberra and across the region.
Committed to our community
As a Member Association, we work closely with Tennis Australia to uphold the national policies.
These are outlined in our code of conduct and the Tennis ACT Constitution which express our steadfast commitment to safety and integrity.
Opening the court to everyone
Tennis ACT is dedicated to safeguarding the community in our sport, to protect their health and wellbeing. Find out more about the strategies and frameworks that help us ensure we provide a safe, welcoming and inclusive sporting enviornment for everyone regardless of their differences.