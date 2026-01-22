Clubs & Facilities resources
Smarter clubs start with the right support
Tennis is more than just a sport – it’s about bringing people together. Tennis ACT is here to help clubs and venues create fun, welcoming places where everyone can enjoy the game and grow for the future.
Nurture your club's success
Growing a love for tennis usually starts with a great club. Build it up and nurture it with the right tools and support, designed to help your tennis community thrive.
Quick links
Building safe courts for everyone
We're here to empower Victorian clubs and venues to provide safe, inclusive tennis environment for everyone to enjoy.
Prepare for more ways to play
Explore the equipment and court modifications needed to help ACT clubs bring these exciting sports to life and grow their player base.