Clubs and facilities in ACT

Manage clubs and grow the tennis community with ease, with support, tools and guidance from Tennis ACT.
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Upskill anytime, anywhere

Bounce, our award-winning learning platform, offers video libraries, short courses and essential resources on tennis delivery best practices – used by coaches and clubs across ACT.

Sign in to Bounce Explore all apps
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Online support for your club

Use Clubspark to simplify the day-to-day duties in running your club and give you more time to grow your tennis community.

Find out more Access Clubspark
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