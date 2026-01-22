Centenary 2023

Tennis in the Australian Capital Territory began on 21 March 1923 with the establishment of the Federal Territory Tennis Association. The first competitive season featured just five affiliate clubs competing in the A Grade Men’s Competition – Canberra, Eastlake, Northbourne, West Ridge and Queanbeyan (with Queanbeyan winning the inaugural title).

A hundred years later, the sport has grown remarkably – engaging more than 32,000 participants across clubs, schools and community programs throughout the region.

Explore a summary of our achievements every decade from 1923 to 2023: