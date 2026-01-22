Women’s Canberra Tennis League
Offering both social and competitive pathways, Women’s Canberra Tennis League offers weekly match play for women of all skill levels.
About the league
The Women’s Canberra Tennis League provides women with an opportunity to play tennis in a women’s only league. Held at the Canberra Tennis Centre, our flex league format lets you sign up for the weeks that suit your schedule or commit to the whole 8-week season.
This league offers two exciting streams – Compete and Social – welcoming players of all skill levels, whether you’re looking to sharpen your competitive edge or stay active through fun, social matchplay.
Social stream
The Social stream is perfect for those looking for a fun and relaxed way to play tennis, meet others, and stay active. Flexible scheduling and a welcoming environment make this the ideal choice for social hitters, lapsed players and those short on time.
Eligibility criteria
- Age: Minimum age of 16 as at final day of competition.
- Players will need to have a Competitive Player Profile (CPP) to participate.
Competition schedule and formats
- Season length: 8 weeks.
- Times: Wednesdays, 6:30pm – 8:00pm.
- Location: Canberra Tennis Centre in Lyneham.
- Teams: Players can register as a team or individually. Tennis ACT will assign doubles partners for each week.
- Structure: Players will play two doubles rubbers with the same partner against two different teams. The Match format will be one (1) set, first to six (6) games, with a first to 7 Tie-Break at 6-6. Matches will take roughly around 30 minutes each.
Compete stream
The Compete pathway is designed for women who want a more structured and competitive experience. If you’re a seasoned player or ready for your next challenge, this pathway offers a competitive atmosphere and UTR grading.
Eligibility criteria
- Age: Minimum age of 16 as at final day of competition.
- Grading: Players will be graded using their UTR.
- Players will need to have a Competitive Player Profile (CPP) to participate.
Competition schedule and formats
- Season length: 8 weeks.
- Times: Wednesdays, 7:00pm – 8:45pm.
- Location: Canberra Tennis Centre in Lyneham.
- Teams: Players can register as a team or individually. Tennis ACT will assign doubles partners for each week.
- Structure: Players will play one singles rubber and one doubles rubber. The Match format will be one (1) set, first to six (6) games, with a first to 7 Tie-Break at 6-6.
2026 calendar
|Season dates
|Register
|
Week 1
Wednesday 11th February
|
Social Stream: Sign up
Compete Stream: Sign up
|
Week 2
Wednesday 18th February
|
Social Stream: Sign up
Compete Stream: Sign up
|
Week 3
Wednesday 25th February
|
Social Stream: Sign up
Compete Stream: Sign up
|
Week 4
Wednesday 4th March
|
Social Stream: Sign up
Compete Stream: Sign up
|
Week 5
Wednesday 11th March
|
Social Stream: Sign up
Compete Stream: Sign up
|
Week 6
Wednesday 18th March
|
Social Stream: Sign up
Compete Stream: Sign up
|
Week 7
Wednesday 25th March
|
Social Stream: Sign up
Compete Stream: Sign up
|
Week 8
Wednesday 1st April
|
Social Stream: Sign up
Compete Stream: Sign up
Registration process
- Entry fee:
- Social: $15 per week or $90 to sign up for the season.
- Compete: $20 per week or $125 to sign up for the season.
- To register: Please email us at [email protected].
If registering for the season, payment will be collected during the first week. Registrations for each Wednesday will close two days prior.
Draws and results
Tennis ACT will update the weekly draw each Tuesday and notify all players who are entered into that week’s play. Players will be able to see results online at Match Centre (once published). All results are UTR verified.
Contact us
If you have questions or require further information, get in touch with us via our contact form or email us at [email protected].