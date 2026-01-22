The Women’s Canberra Tennis League provides women with an opportunity to play tennis in a women’s only league. Held at the Canberra Tennis Centre, our flex league format lets you sign up for the weeks that suit your schedule or commit to the whole 8-week season.

This league offers two exciting streams – Compete and Social – welcoming players of all skill levels, whether you’re looking to sharpen your competitive edge or stay active through fun, social matchplay.