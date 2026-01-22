Get playing in ACT

Featured Cardio Tennis locations
Featured Hot Shots Tennis locations
Beyond tennis – Explore more racquet sports
How to Find, Book and Play in ACT
Why play with Tennis ACT?
Frequently asked questions
Booking a court is quick and flexible – simply enter your suburb or postcode, choose a venue and select a time that suits you.
Many clubs offer instant online payment and PIN‑code access, so you can unlock the court and start playing without needing to contact the venue. Book a court.
Coaching, Hot Shots Tennis, Cardio Tennis and AO Holiday Programs are available at hundreds of venues across the state. You can find sessions that suits your goals through Find a coach, Find Hot Shots Tennis, Find Cardio Tennis, or Find AO Holiday Programs.
Many ACT clubs run AO Holiday Programs throughout the year. These fun, activity-based sessions at clubs across ACT help kids build confidence and learn new tennis skills through creative play. Find AO Holiday Programs near you.
Yes – many venues offer accessible courts, ramps, inclusive coaching and modified equipment to support safe and enjoyable play. If you have specific access needs, it’s best to contact your chosen venue so they can help tailor the experience and recommend suitable programs.
If rain, storms or extreme heat impact your session, your club will get in touch with options to reschedule or receive a credit. Each venue manages weather differently, so check your confirmation email or contact the club if conditions change on the day.
Absolutely. Adult beginner lessons are available statewide and are designed to help you build confidence at your own pace. You can choose group coaching for a social, supportive environment or one‑on‑one lessons for more personalised instruction through the ACT Coach directory.
Yes – these fast‑growing racquet sports are available at selected venues and are great for social players or anyone wanting a fun, high‑energy workout. You can explore participating clubs through More ways to play.
ACT also has an active beach tennis community with social leagues and casual play sessions.
Competitions are available for juniors, adults and social players with pathways that progress from local fixtures to state‑level events. You can join a weekly league, enter a tournament or explore the different pathways through Compete in ACT.
Tennis that's made for you
Tennis that highlights different abilities and cultural background. Find dedicated programs, competitions, development training and events that celebrate inclusivity and help you thrive on and off the court.