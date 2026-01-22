Get playing in ACT

Find courts, coaches and programs across the state. Start your tennis journey with options for every player.

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Tennis court hire in ACT

Hire a court for a casual hit at more than 40 clubs and 100 courts across ACT. Choose verified venues with hard, grass and synthetic surfaces, flexible time slots and locations available statewide.

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Tennis coaching

Find one of our qualified coaches at clubs and venues in Canberra and across the territory. Learn the basics or level up your game through private, individual or group coaching programs.

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Cardio Tennis presented by Chemist Warehouse

Join high-energy, fun workouts at local clubs across ACT. Choose from Lite, Classic, Play or Max. Look out for free trials to get started.

Find Cardio Tennis Discover the streams
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Featured Cardio Tennis locations

Canberra, 2601

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Braddon, 2612

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Belconnen, 2617

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Lyneham, 2602

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Kingston, 2604

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Gungahlin, 2912

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Hot Shots Tennis

Find Hot Shots Tennis sessions across ACT's venues and watch your child develop skills, confidence and a life-long love for tennis. Designed for your child’s age and stage.

Find Hot Shots Tennis Explore the stages
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Featured Hot Shots Tennis locations

Canberra, 2601

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Belconnen, 2615

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Lyneham, 2602

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Casey, 2913

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Amaroo, 2914

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Gungahlin, 2912

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AO Holiday Programs presented by Weet-Bix

Keep your kids active this school holiday with tennis. These fun, activity-based sessions at clubs across ACT help kids build confidence and learn new tennis skills through creative play.

Find AO Holiday Programs Explore the Program
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How to Find, Book and Play in ACT

Search by location

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Filter by court, coach or program

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Contact the coach or book via the club

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Get playing

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Why play with Tennis ACT? 

Verified venues and coaches

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Territory-wide locations

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Safe, inclusive programs

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Backed by Tennis Australia

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Frequently asked questions

Booking a court is quick and flexible – simply enter your suburb or postcode, choose a venue and select a time that suits you.

Many clubs offer instant online payment and PIN‑code access, so you can unlock the court and start playing without needing to contact the venue. Book a court.

Coaching, Hot Shots Tennis, Cardio Tennis and AO Holiday Programs are available at hundreds of venues across the state. You can find sessions that suits your goals through Find a coachFind Hot Shots TennisFind Cardio Tennis, or Find AO Holiday Programs.

Many ACT clubs run AO Holiday Programs throughout the year. These fun, activity-based sessions at clubs across ACT help kids build confidence and learn new tennis skills through creative play. Find AO Holiday Programs near you.

Yes – many venues offer accessible courts, ramps, inclusive coaching and modified equipment to support safe and enjoyable play. If you have specific access needs, it’s best to contact your chosen venue so they can help tailor the experience and recommend suitable programs.

If rain, storms or extreme heat impact your session, your club will get in touch with options to reschedule or receive a credit. Each venue manages weather differently, so check your confirmation email or contact the club if conditions change on the day.

Absolutely. Adult beginner lessons are available statewide and are designed to help you build confidence at your own pace. You can choose group coaching for a social, supportive environment or one‑on‑one lessons for more personalised instruction through the ACT Coach directory.

Yes – these fast‑growing racquet sports are available at selected venues and are great for social players or anyone wanting a fun, high‑energy workout. You can explore participating clubs through More ways to play.

ACT also has an active beach tennis community with social leagues and casual play sessions.

Competitions are available for juniors, adults and social players with pathways that progress from local fixtures to state‑level events. You can join a weekly league, enter a tournament or explore the different pathways through Compete in ACT.

Get playing today

Clubs are at the heart of the game. Book a court, meet your team and learn how local clubs across the state are building stronger tennis communities.

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