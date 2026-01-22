ACT Community Tennis Day
Canberra’s exciting lead-in event to the Summer of Tennis – play, socialise and have fun with family and friends.
Get excited for the next Summer of Tennis at Tennis ACT's Community Tennis Day. This is the place to experience what the upcoming Summer of Tennis has in-store and officially launch the Workday Canberra International.
What to expect
Be prepared for an action-packed day with something for everyone.
For kids
- Free racquet giveaway
- Play Hot Shots Tennis with free classes by Tennis World Canberra
- Roaming characters
- Face painting
- Glitter tattoos.
For adults
Adults will have their share of fun with:
- Cardio Tennis classes
- A chance to try out POP Tennis.
Refresh off-court with a range of food options, tunes from a local DJ and more.
Event details
Details for the upcoming 2026 event will be published soon.
- When: TBC
- Where: Canberra Tennis Centre – 3 Riggall Place, Lyneham*
- Cost: Free
- Who can attend: This event is free and open to all ages, genders and abilities. No tennis experience is required, simply turn up and get ready to have a great time.
- What to bring: Comfortable clothes, water bottle and hat.
*In the event of wet weather, the event will be moved to the indoor courts.