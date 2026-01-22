Super 12s in ACT Region
The top 12-and-under players in ACT learn, compete and nurture their skills in this fun and supportive team-based program.
About the program
Super 12s provides a great team-based opportunity for players to compete against other aspiring 12-and-under players in the ACT region. This program is designed to nurture skills, character and teamwork in a fun, supportive environment.
The event takes place over six rounds and guarantees players at least six singles and six doubles matches against players who have a UTR Rating within 2.00 of their own.
Is your child 10 years old or under? Please refer to our Super 10s program.
Selection criteria
Only players who meet the following criteria will be considered:
- Player must be aged 12 years and under.
- Player must have a 100 per cent reliable UTR Rating of 3.00–6:00.
Note: Players will be selected in order of highest UTR Rating.
Depending on the strength and depth of the Super 10s competition which runs during similar times, leading Super 10s players may be given a position in a Super 12s team despite their UTR Rating being just under the 3.00 criteria. They may also be selected in front of other Super 12s players with a higher UTR Rating than theirs.
Event details – Season #1 (May/June 2026)
- Match formats:
- Singles format – Best of two tiebreak sets plus match tiebreak
- Doubles format – One tiebreak set.
- Entry fee: $95 per player.
- Location: All matches are supervised and take place at the Canberra Tennis Centre (Tennis World) in Lyneham.
|Rounds
|Date
|Time
|Round 1 & 2
|Friday 22 May
|4:30pm–7pm
|Saturday 23 May
|1pm–3:30pm
|Round 3 & 4
|Friday 12 June
|4:30pm–7pm
|Saturday 13 June
|1pm–3:30pm
|Round 5 & 6
|Friday 19 June
|4:30pm–7pm
|Saturday 20 June
|1pm–3:30pm
How to register
Positions in Super 12s are limited (16 positions) and participation is via invitation only. Players who meet the selection criteria will need to express their interests via the link in order to be considered for selection in a Super 12s team.
Registrations close 13 April. Invitations will be sent out to all successful players on Monday 17 April.
Contact
For any enquiries or more information, please get in touch with ACT Talent Development Manager, Nathan Price: