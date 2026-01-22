Super 12s provides a great team-based opportunity for players to compete against other aspiring 12-and-under players in the ACT region. This program is designed to nurture skills, character and teamwork in a fun, supportive environment.

The event takes place over six rounds and guarantees players at least six singles and six doubles matches against players who have a UTR Rating within 2.00 of their own.

Is your child 10 years old or under? Please refer to our Super 10s program.