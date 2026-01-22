Serving our community
We support ACT communities through tennis by creating opportunities, delivering inclusive programs and contributing to broader initiatives in sustainability.
We believe that tennis can be a force for good.
Together with Tennis Australia, we are committed to creating opportunities and supporting communities across areas including disaster relief, sustainability, women’s tennis, social disadvantage and international development across the Asia-Pacific region.
See some of our initiatives and programs.
Australian Tennis Foundation Charitable Trust
The official charity of Tennis Australia inspires brighter futures for disadvantaged children and young people through a range of tennis programs.
The foundation supports several programs focused on specific goals and members of the community.
Rally As One
Tennis Australia’s Rally as One program helps communities affected by bushfires and other natural disasters.
The program provides grants to local tennis clubs to run events in affected areas in order to promote community connection, as well as by helping to rebuild facilities impacted by bushfires.
Kids Tennis programs
Grants are available to primary schools across Australia to run before or after school tennis programs for free, which can be tailored to a school’s specific needs.
The program aims to promote kids’ self-esteem, build resilience and foster health and wellbeing through play.
Opportunity Knocks
The Opportunity Knocks grant program aims to reduce financial barriers to participation in tennis, helping kids access opportunities that can build health and social connection in the long run.
The grants aim to help children who face financial difficulties by contributing to costs associated with coaching, competing and club membership.
International development
Tennis Australia develops international partnerships and initiatives to help grow the sport across the Asia-Pacific region, creating more opportunities for all involved in tennis.
This includes the Australian Open Pacific Pathway and the Pacific Women and Girls in Tennis program.
These focus on developing tennis infrastructure, strengthening knowledge-sharing, running grassroots programs and crafting high-performance pathways.