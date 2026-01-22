Club management

- About
- Development
- Marketing
Set up your club for success
Whether you're growing your club participation or looking for innovative ways to engage with your tennis community, there's support for you.
Together with Tennis Australia, Tennis ACT's dedicated team works collaboratively with members to support club operations and deliver tennis in ways that are inclusive, sustainable and open for all.
Developing a club doesn't have to mean grand plans – it can start with streamlining daily operations of the club or tailoring a tennis program to engage club members.
Promoting and marketing your club can sustain your members' engagement and draw new interest from the local community.
Whatever your club's needs may be, we can help.
Your club resources
Club Development Officer
With the support of Tennis Australia, our Club Development Officer focuses on practical, on-the-ground support for Tennis ACT affiliates – helping clubs innovate, strengthen their operations and create more opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to get involved in tennis.
How we can support your club
- Programs – Setting up participation programs at your club, such as:
- Hot Shots Tennis
- Cardio Tennis
- Inclusion & Diversity programs
- Schools – National School Partnership Program (NSPP) – Primary & Secondary
- Clubs – Free Tennis Days, online court booking systems, membership offerings, governance, training & support
- Competitions – Hot Shots Leagues, modern/innovative formats – Fast 4, online competition software, junior/adult leagues.
Contact
For any club support-related questions, please get in touch with the Club Development Officer for ACT & Region.
Club Marketing
At Tennis ACT, we know that vibrant clubs are the heart of our tennis community. We provide a range of support services designed to boost your marketing presence – offering both ready-made resources and tailored advice to help you reach your local community effectively.
How we can help
Whether you are looking to boost your membership, promote an event, or refresh your club’s social media presence, our team is here to help you ace your marketing.
Marketing resources & toolkits
We offer a variety of high-quality, tennis-specific marketing materials designed to make club promotion easy. These include:
- The Tennis Design Hub Catalogue: Browse a comprehensive library of professional templates, digital assets and signage. While clubs do not have direct login access, you can view the full catalogue and request specific assets through us, which we will then provide directly to you.
- Club Open Day Toolkit: Everything you need to host a successful recruitment event, from promotional posters to social media tiles.
- Local Marketing Toolkit: A guide and set of resources tailored to help you engage with your immediate neighborhood and local businesses.
Tailored support & campaigns
Beyond our standard toolkits, Tennis ACT can assist in developing bespoke marketing materials for your specific campaigns or major club events. If you have a unique project in mind, our marketing team is available to discuss how we can best support your vision and provide strategic guidance on your promotional efforts.
Contact
Every club is unique, and we’re ready to help you tell your story. If you have a specific project in mind or want to chat about how to improve your club's visibility, please get in touch via our contact form or email: