Club management

Get support tailored to your club's needs to nurture its growth and strengthen its sustainability.
Volunteer and two ballkids at Canberra International

Set up your club for success

Adults on court listening to man presenting

Whether you're growing your club participation or looking for innovative ways to engage with your tennis community, there's support for you. 

Together with Tennis Australia, Tennis ACT's dedicated team works collaboratively with members to support club operations and deliver tennis in ways that are inclusive, sustainable and open for all.

Developing a club doesn't have to mean grand plans – it can start with streamlining daily operations of the club or tailoring a tennis program to engage club members. 

Promoting and marketing your club can sustain your members' engagement and draw new interest from the local community.

Whatever your club's needs may be, we can help.

Your club resources

Club planning

Develop a strong club plan that helps you stay focused, adapt to change and engage your club community with purpose.
Canberra Tennis Centre courts and facilities

Club management models

Not sure which structure is right for your tennis club? Compare the pros and cons of five common management models to find the best fit for your community.
The 2023 AO trophies during the 2023 Trophy Tour around Victoria in Castlemaine Lawn Tennis Club

People in the club

Understand how to align your committee, collaborate with coaches and engage volunteers to create a positive, lasting impact.
December 30: Staff and crowd during Qualifying at Canberra Tennis Centre in Canberra on Monday, December 30, 2024. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ ANASTASIA KACHALKOVA

Club membership

A successful club thrives on variety in its members and membership options. Explore a breakdown of membership types you can offer to match members of every lifestyle.
Four girls are walking through the mesh fence entrance of a tennis court at a tennis club.

Club Development Officer

With the support of Tennis Australia, our Club Development Officer focuses on practical, on-the-ground support for Tennis ACT affiliates – helping clubs innovate, strengthen their operations and create more opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to get involved in tennis.

How we can support your club

  • Programs – Setting up participation programs at your club, such as: 
    • Hot Shots Tennis 
    • Cardio Tennis 
    • Inclusion & Diversity programs 
  • Schools – National School Partnership Program (NSPP) – Primary & Secondary 
  • Clubs – Free Tennis Days, online court booking systems, membership offerings, governance, training & support 
  • Competitions – Hot Shots Leagues, modern/innovative formats – Fast 4, online competition software, junior/adult leagues.

Contact

For any club support-related questions, please get in touch with the Club Development Officer for ACT & Region.

Club Marketing

At Tennis ACT, we know that vibrant clubs are the heart of our tennis community. We provide a range of support services designed to boost your marketing presence – offering both ready-made resources and tailored advice to help you reach your local community effectively.

How we can help

Whether you are looking to boost your membership, promote an event, or refresh your club’s social media presence, our team is here to help you ace your marketing.

Marketing resources & toolkits

We offer a variety of high-quality, tennis-specific marketing materials designed to make club promotion easy. These include: 

  • The Tennis Design Hub Catalogue: Browse a comprehensive library of professional templates, digital assets and signage. While clubs do not have direct login access, you can view the full catalogue and request specific assets through us, which we will then provide directly to you. 
  • Club Open Day Toolkit: Everything you need to host a successful recruitment event, from promotional posters to social media tiles. 
  • Local Marketing Toolkit: A guide and set of resources tailored to help you engage with your immediate neighborhood and local businesses.

Tailored support & campaigns

Beyond our standard toolkits, Tennis ACT can assist in developing bespoke marketing materials for your specific campaigns or major club events. If you have a unique project in mind, our marketing team is available to discuss how we can best support your vision and provide strategic guidance on your promotional efforts.

Contact

Every club is unique, and we’re ready to help you tell your story. If you have a specific project in mind or want to chat about how to improve your club's visibility, please get in touch via our contact form or email: