Events

Discover major and community events, honour achievements and connect with others who share the love of the game in the ACT and surrounding region.
One Point Slam participants in the ACT pose with prize on tennis court

Celebrating our people

Every match is more than a game – it’s the passion of the players, the dedication of volunteer and the legacy of legends shaping tennis in the ACT.

Celebrating 100 years with Tennis ACT

Relive the moments of Tennis ACT’s Centenary 2023 – a celebration of 100 years of tennis, connection and community.

Explore highlights
Tennis legends pose at Centenary 2023 event

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Crowds wave at Canberra International