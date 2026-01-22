Be part of the story
From world‑class tournaments to community celebrations, Tennis ACT events bring people together on and off the court.
Celebrating our people
Every match is more than a game – it’s the passion of the players, the dedication of volunteer and the legacy of legends shaping tennis in the ACT.
Outstanding Club of the Year award recipients at Tennis ACT Awards
Panel talk with Nick Kyrgios at Centenary 2023
Joanna Garland celebrates winning the 2025 Workday Canberra International,
- Outstanding Club of the Year award recipients at Tennis ACT Awards
- Panel talk with Nick Kyrgios at Centenary 2023
- Player celebrates at Workday Canberra International
Get involved
These community events celebrate diversity, friendship and fun – offering welcoming, free opportunities to connect, play and belong.