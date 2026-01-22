School Cups

Tennis ACT, in conjunction with School Sport ACT, is pleased to offer a pathway for students to participate in tennis during primary school. This grades 3 and 4 primary school competition uses modified equipment, numeric scoring and mixed gendered teams.

The Todd Woodbridge Cup is not just about selecting the best students, but encouraging participation, providing a positive experience playing tennis, growing friendships and giving students the opportunity to represent their school in a team environment. For the majority of students, this may be their first experience representing their school.