School Cups
ACT school tennis starts with tournament play – where students compete, represent their school and launch into state and national pathways.
Todd Woodbridge Cup
A friendly competition for young players in grades 3 and 4, aimed to foster competitive spirit in a fun and safe environment.
Tennis ACT, in conjunction with School Sport ACT, is pleased to offer a pathway for students to participate in tennis during primary school. This grades 3 and 4 primary school competition uses modified equipment, numeric scoring and mixed gendered teams.
The Todd Woodbridge Cup is not just about selecting the best students, but encouraging participation, providing a positive experience playing tennis, growing friendships and giving students the opportunity to represent their school in a team environment. For the majority of students, this may be their first experience representing their school.
- Round robin matches
- Doubles team format
- Teams of eight representing their school
- Teams can be all boys, all girls or mixed gender
- Schools can enter a maximum of four teams.
Schools first compete in either Regional Gala Day, held in the North and South region.
The top team from each Region Gala Day will progress onto the ACT & Region Finals at Canberra Tennis Centre in Lyneham at a later date.
The winning team from the ACT & Region Finals will progress to the Todd Woodbridge Cup Final in Sydney to compete against other top teams.
Choose a Regional Gala Day to participate in and submit the corresponding form.
Regional Gala Days dates – 2026
The Todd Woodbridge Cup follows Tennis Australia’s national rules and regulations for school-based team events, including scoring formats, player eligibility and conduct standards.
Before competing, it’s worth knowing what’s expected of players, spectators and officials. Learn more via:
Wally Masur Cup
A schools-based competition for grades 5 and 6 students in the ACT region.
First introduced in 2021, the Wally Masur Cup is a competition program incorporated into the Hot Shots Tennis junior pathway dedicated to grades 5 and 6 students in Canberra and the surrounding region.
It is named after a former Canberran and Tennis ACT Walk of Fame Inductee, Wally Masur, a highly respected Australian tennis coach, television commentator and former professional tennis player. Wally will make appearances throughout the program to motivate and support the students on their tennis journey.
- Round robin matches
- Singles and doubles formats
- Teams of four representing their school
- Mixed gendered teams (two boys, two girls)
- Schools can enter a maximum of four teams.
The Wally Masur Cup is more than just a state competition – it’s a gateway to national representation. Schools that perform strongly at the State Final may qualify for the Gallipoli Youth Cup, Australia’s national high school tennis championship.
Participation also helps players build competitive experience, teamwork and school pride – key ingredients for long-term development in tennis.
The Todd Woodbridge Cup follows Tennis Australia’s national rules and regulations for school-based team events, including scoring formats, player eligibility and conduct standards.
Before competing, it’s worth knowing what’s expected of players, spectators and officials. Learn more via:
Secondary competitions
Secondary competitions give students the opportunity to participate in tennis during secondary school. These events bring together students from years 7 to 10 for a participatory, social competition using modified equipment, numeric scoring and mixed-gender teams for students of all skill levels to enjoy.
Format
- Students will play social matches against other schools.
- Schools can enter multiple teams (one teacher is required for every two to three teams).
- All players to wear school sport uniform.
- Beginners and Intermediate Divisions available so students of all skill levels can participate.
Bruce and Pizzey Cup – National tournaments
The Bruce Cup is one of Australia’s most prestigious national school tennis championships, open to girls and boys aged 12 and under – offering students the chance to represent their state or territory in a team environment and compete against the best players from other states and territories.
The Pizzey Cup is national schools tennis championship open to girls and boys aged 18 and under. Students represent their state or territory in teams of eight and compete against the best players from other states across Australia.
Visit the School Sports ACT website for more information on these tournaments.
Contact us
Get in touch with us for more information and how to enter these school events: