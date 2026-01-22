Annual reports

It was another fantastic year for the sport across the ACT.

Tennis continued to thrive in 2024-25, particularly at the grassroots level, with overall participation growing by 18 per cent.

School tennis participation was up 13 per cent, while there was a 39 per cent increase in unique players booking courts.

Tennis ACT continues to strongly support competitive play, including the Canberra Tennis League and Women’s Tennis League, as well as infrastructure improvements across the region such as new LED lighting.

A major highlight in Performance tennis, the ACT 10/u team won the NSW State Championships.

We thank everyone involved in tennis across the territory for their contributions to the sport and we look forward to a bright year in 2025-26.