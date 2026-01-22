All abilities tournaments
Tennis ACT provides opportunities for players of all abilities to test their skills in a competitive, safe and inclusive environment.
Tennis ACT, in partnership with Tennis Australia, is committed to make tennis welcoming, safe and inclusive for everyone.
All abilities tournaments across the ACT & Region provide welcoming spaces where players of all backgrounds and abilities can participate in inclusive, empowering competitions. We also offer structured performance pathways for talented athletes to pursue their high-performance goals, and support players to compete internationally.
ITF Canberra Wheelchair Open
About the tournament
The Canberra Wheelchair Open not only showcases the athletic prowess of the competitors but also serves as a testament to the inclusive spirit of sports, offering a platform for athletes with disabilities to compete and excel at a high level. It’s a celebration of determination, skill and the love of the game, promising to be a memorable occasion for both participants and spectators.
Eligibility and entry criteria
All players interested in competing require an IPIN membership and need to register via the ITF IPIN website.
For more information on the classifications and entry requirements, visit the ITF website for rules and regulations.
Event details
- When: 22–24 September 2026
- Where: Canberra Tennis Centre
- Enter online: 50 Canberra 2026 Tennis Tournament | ITF
How to enter
Register via the ITF website.
Contact
ACT All Abilities Open
About the tournament
The ACT All Abilities Open offers a clear and inclusive environment with event offerings for players with intellectual disability, Down syndrome, autism, blind and low vision tennis, as well as deaf and hard of hearing tennis.
Event details
- When: 13–14 June 2026
- Where: Canberra Tennis Centre
- Enter online: Registration link coming soon.
How to enter
Enter via Tournaments.