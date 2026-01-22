Coach resources
Start your coaching journey
Tennis ACT is committed to developing and strengthening our coaching workforce. Through Tennis Australia-accredited courses and membership packages that support coaches throughout their entire coaching journey, we make sure all our coaches have the support they need to continue to grow and thrive.
Take your coaching to the next level
Coaching with confidence becomes effortless when you're equipped with the latest insights and innovations in coaching best practices. We provide courses, workshops and online modules to help you enhance your skills, expand your offerings and lead a successful coaching business.
From practical tips for running engaging activities for kids and adults, easy-to-follow guides on adapting tennis for players with disabilities and resources for delivering other racquet sports to broaden your reach – all the way to business development workshops covering operations, marketing, HR and more – we have everything you need to get you coaching with confidence.
Development programs for women coaches
Tennis ACT is committed to strengthening pathways for women and girls in our tennis community. We champion programs that inspire, elevate and support women coaches at every stage of their development.
Through targeted learning opportunities, coaching scholarships and access to a connected network of dedicated mentors, we’re helping women across the ACT grow their skills, build confidence and lead with purpose – both on the court and within the broader sporting community.
Get in touch
If you have any questions or need more support on coaching education, get in touch with our team.