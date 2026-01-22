Supporting coaches across ACT

From first lessons to leadership, we support ACT coaches with tools, training and opportunity.

Become a coach
May 4: Photo shoot at Tennis World Canberra on Sunday, May 4, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ PHOTOGRAPHER NAME For more usage information contact Chelsea Wilson, Business Services Manager. Tennis World CWilson@Tennis.com.au

Start your coaching journey

Tennis ACT is committed to developing and strengthening our coaching workforce. Through Tennis Australia-accredited courses and membership packages that support coaches throughout their entire coaching journey, we make sure all our coaches have the support they need to continue to grow and thrive.

Looking for your next coaching job?

Explore new coaching roles and opportunities in your state. Looking to hire? Post a vacancy on Tennis Australia's Coaches Job Board.

Browse coaching jobs
Male coach instructing kids in a Hot Shots Tennis program

Take your coaching to the next level

Coaching with confidence becomes effortless when you're equipped with the latest insights and innovations in coaching best practices. We provide courses, workshops and online modules to help you enhance your skills, expand your offerings and lead a successful coaching business.

From practical tips for running engaging activities for kids and adults, easy-to-follow guides on adapting tennis for players with disabilities and resources for delivering other racquet sports to broaden your reach – all the way to business development workshops covering operations, marketing, HR and more – we have everything you need to get you coaching with confidence.

Short courses, workshops and business training

Enhance your coaching skills, expand your offerings and lead a successful coaching business through Tennis Australia’s short courses, training programs and workshops.

Kids playing Hot Shots Tennis on Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney

Course and workshop calendar

Check the calendar to see which in-person courses and workshops are happening in the ACT. 

Coach Connect session during the 2024 Brisbane International, on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ DAN PELED

Apps and tools for coaches

Discover digital solutions that make running your coaching business simpler, faster and more connected.

Browse digital apps
A coach assesses a game using a tablet for notes

Development programs for women coaches

Tennis ACT is committed to strengthening pathways for women and girls in our tennis community. We champion programs that inspire, elevate and support women coaches at every stage of their development.

Through targeted learning opportunities, coaching scholarships and access to a connected network of dedicated mentors, we’re helping women across the ACT grow their skills, build confidence and lead with purpose – both on the court and within the broader sporting community.

Get in touch

If you have any questions or need more support on coaching education, get in touch with our team.

Safeguarding is every coach’s responsibility

Every kid deserves to enjoy tennis in a positive, child-safe environment. Understand your role and key responsibilities to make sure our young players continue to shine.​

Understand safeguarding
Female coach instructing kids on court