ACT Clubs, Coaches & Officials

Manage clubs and grow the tennis community with ease, with support, tools and guidance from Tennis ACT.
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Upskill anytime, anywhere

Bounce, our award-winning learning platform, offers video libraries, short courses and essential resources on tennis delivery best practices – used by coaches and clubs across Queensland.

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Safeguarding

Explore our safeguarding policies, resources and shared responsibilities that help create a safe, inclusive environment for every child and young person involved in tennis.
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A female coach demonstrating backhand grip to a young student.