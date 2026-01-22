Delivery resources
Growing tennis with confidence
Tennis in ACT grows stronger when passionate people bring it to life. Whether you're running a club in Canberra, coaching in Queanbeyan, introducing tennis to schools across the region, or stepping onto the court as a ballkid at Canberra International – your role matters.
Your tennis toolkit
Whether you're a coach, a venue manager or a league organiser, feel confident and equip yourself with the right tools and resources to deliver tennis to your community.
Building the foundations
Foster a love for tennis early across schools in the ACT and surrounding region. There is support available for coaches, managers, teachers and organisers to deliver school tennis programs and ensure young people embrace the sport with confidence.