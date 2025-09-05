First Nations programs

Using tennis as a vehicle to help increase the health and wellbeing of First Nations young people in some of Australia’s most remote communities.

Jintangka Kamparru, Forward Together

The ATF has partnered with Tennis NT and Wanta Aboriginal Corporation in the Northern Territory to utilise tennis in nine remote communities across the Central Desert to help increase health and wellbeing of children and young people.

Programs are delivered through the existing Wanta Sports Academy by locally based staff who have received training in coaching, scoring and umpiring tennis. Resources and training have been translated so that they can be delivered in local language, a first for the Northern Territory.

Equipment packs have also been provided for each community to enable ongoing participation and all programs will provide clear pathways to the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival in Darwin and meaningful culture, health and education outcomes.