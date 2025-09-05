Ashley Cooper Scholarship
The Ashley Cooper Scholarship identifies and supports tennis players aged 12 to 24 across Australia who need support to help deliver on their elite potential.
The Ashley Cooper Scholarship founders wish to commemorate Ashley John Cooper and provide financial support to aspiring athletes who meet the selection criteria which aligns to the values and prowess for which Ashley Cooper was renowned.
Eligibility for the Scholarships is determined by a Nominations Committee and potential recipients must:
- have resided in Australia for a period of at least three years immediately prior to nomination
- be aged between 12–24
- have elite potential in the sport of tennis and
- have a need for support due to disadvantage.
Past recipients
- Alana Subasic, Qld
- Hayden Jones, Qld
- Hugh Winter, SA
- Lily Taylor, Qld
- Talia Gibson, WA
- Tristan Schoolkate, WA
- Adam Walton, Qld
- Blake Ellis, Qld
- Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz, SA
- Dane Sweeny, Qld
- Derek Pham, WA
- Ivana Popovic, NSW
- Petra Hule, SA
- Taylah Preston, WA
- Edward Winter, SA
- Jeremy Jin, Qld
