Tom Larner

As Chief Tennis Officer, Tom is responsible for the growth and promotion of tennis participation across Australia, working in conjunction with the Member Associations. Previously, Tom served as Tennis Australia’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Tennis Queensland.

Tom has a background in finance as a chartered accountant and was Senior Consultant at Royal Bank of Scotland in London and Global Capital Markets Consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Netherlands.

An avid tennis player for his entire life, Tom is a member of two clubs in Melbourne and still plays regularly.