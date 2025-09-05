Tim Jolley

Tim joined Tennis Australia in March 2020. For the past four years, he has been utilising his strategy toolkit to optimise player pathways as the leader of the Performance team as well as leading the development and implementation of TA’s corporate strategy.

With undergraduate degrees in Law and Commerce, Tim started his career working for Baker & McKenzie and was a Judges Associate in the Supreme Court of South Australia. He was formerly Principal at Bain & Company, focusing on advising clients in the industrial and retail sectors on corporate strategy, digital strategy and operating models.

Tennis played a big role in Tim’s life as he grew up in South Australia.