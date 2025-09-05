Robyn Hendry

As a highly respected Director on Tennis ACT since 2016, Robyn has significant tennis governance experience and deep family history of playing tennis and attending the AO. She is a senior executive with 25 years of experience in CEO, General Manager, and Board roles across private, not-for-profit and government sectors.

Her expertise spans health, business, arts and culture, sport, community, tourism and events. She has significant experience in end-to-end commercialisation including as GM of Aspen Medical Advisory Services, CEO of the Canberra Convention Bureau and the Canberra Business Chamber.