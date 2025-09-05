Philippa Marlow

Global leader in technology and innovation.

As CEO for ANZ and ASEAN, led Salesforce through a period of significant growth, empowering a values driven leadership culture and team diversity, while maintaining focus on customer success. In her four-year tenure Salesforce, Australia and Singapore received Best Place to Work Awards in the top 5 places.

Her other roles have included Chief Executive Officer Customer Marketplace at Suncorp and Managing Director of Microsoft Australia. Non-executive director of the Rugby Australia and Rugby World Cup. Member of Chief Executive Women and an Executive Ally for Pride Diversity. University of Technology Sydney Industry Advisory Board for six years.