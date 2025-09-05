Mark Da Silva

The Principal and co-founder of Hoyle Da Silva Lawyers since 1997, Mr Da Silva was previously an Associate at Purves Clarke Richards (now Gadens) and in-house corporate lawyer at QBE. Mr Da Silva was a Director of Tennis Victoria from 2011 to 2019, as well as Vice President and Tennis Australia Member Representative from 2016 to 2019. Mr Da Silva was involved in improving Tennis Victoria’s governance and compliance structure, which included the creation of a nomination committee for the appointment of future directors.

Mr Da Silva was President (and life member) of Bayside Regional Tennis Association for 16 years and President (and life member) of St Andrew’s Gardiner Tennis Club for 23 years. A competition player for more than 30 years, Mr Da Silva is a member and plays regularly at Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club, Royal South Yarra Lawn Tennis Club and Elsternwick Park Tennis Club. Mr Da Silva is Tennis Australia’s nominated representative with Melbourne & Olympic Parks Trust.