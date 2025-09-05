Kylie Watson-Wheeler
Tennis Australia Director since 2024
Bachelor of Arts (Politics and English Literature), Graduate Diploma of Communications (Public Relations)
A massive sports fan, Ms Watson-Wheeler and her family have always been involved in the game of tennis and are passionate long-term attendees at the AO.
She holds several Executive and Non-Executive Director roles at the intersection of sport and entertainment including at The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand, ESPN and the Western Bulldogs AFL Club where she is the President.